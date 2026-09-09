Who Is Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi? Meet The New Chief Justice Of Bombay High Court

Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi has been appointed and sworn-in as the 50th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, with President Droupadi Murmu approving the appointment following a recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

Who Is Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi?

Born on 21 June 1966, Justice Tripathi earned his law degree from Lucknow University in 1990 and enrolled as an advocate on 11 January 1992.

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He built his practice primarily in civil and constitutional matters, and served as Additional Chief Standing Counsel for Uttar Pradesh from October 2007.

During this period, he appeared as counsel for several public bodies, including the Kanpur Nagar Nigam, Kanpur Development Authority, Agra Development Authority, Moradabad Development Authority, the Uttar Pradesh Food and Essential Commodities Corporation, and Kumaun University.

Rise Through The Allahabad High Court

Justice Tripathi was elevated as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on 27 September 2013 and confirmed as a permanent judge on 10 April 2015.

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Over more than a decade on the bench, he rose to become the court's second-most senior judge after the Chief Justice, and has overseen work at the court's principal bench in Allahabad.

The Supreme Court collegium recommended his elevation to head the Bombay High Court at a meeting on 6 August, and the Centre cleared the appointment on 5 September.

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What Changes At The Bombay High Court

Justice Tripathi succeeds Justice Ravindra Ghuge, who had been serving as acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court since June and has now been appointed Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. Justice Tripathi becomes only the second Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to come from the Allahabad High Court.

His transfer is expected to affect the constitution bench currently hearing the challenge to Maharashtra's 10% quota for the Maratha community in government jobs and education, a matter that will now require a fresh bench under the incoming leadership.

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