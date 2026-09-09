Retirement Planning: How Much Corpus Do You Need For Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Income?

Becoming a crorepati was considered the finish line for generations of middle-class Indians. Having Rs 1 crore in savings meant stability, financial security and the possibility of retiring comfortably.

But let's be honest, that's not the case anymore. Retirement planning has changed. With inflation pushing up everyday expenses and people potentially spending 25 to 35 years in retirement, Rs 1 crore may no longer be the ultimate financial milestone it once was.

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If your goal is to generate a monthly income of Rs 1 lakh after retirement, the more important question is not whether you can become a crorepati, but whether your corpus will be large enough to support you for decades.

This article breaks down the maths, shows you what your real retirement corpus should be, and explains how a disciplined monthly SIP can still get you there.

Also Read: Rs 10 Lakh Goal: How Much Should Be In Stocks, Gold And Fixed Income?

What Rs 1 Crore Actually Pays You

One commonly used retirement planning approach is the 4% withdrawal rule. Under this strategy, a retiree withdraws around 4% of the retirement corpus each year.

For a Rs 1 crore corpus, a 4% annual withdrawal works out to Rs 4 lakh a year, or roughly Rs 33,000 a month.

That is significantly lower than a Rs 1 lakh monthly income target. Inflation is another major consideration. At an assumed 6% annual inflation rate, the cost of essential expenses, healthcare and other living costs can rise substantially over a long retirement.

Longevity also matters. With people potentially living into their 80s and beyond, retirement savings may need to last for 25 to 35 years or more.

How Much Corpus Do You Need For Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Income?

So, what number should you actually chase? If your target is to withdraw Rs 1 lakh per month in retirement, the required corpus depends on factors such as your retirement age, withdrawal rate, investment returns and inflation.

At a 3.33% withdrawal rate, a simple calculation suggests that a Rs 1 lakh monthly withdrawal would require a corpus of roughly Rs 3.60 crore. This amount gives you a fighting chance of not running out of money over three decades.

To evaluate the math behind a Rs 1,00,000 monthly withdrawal using a 3.33% annual withdrawal rate, the step-by-step calculations break down as follows:

Calculate annual withdrawal needs: A monthly withdrawal of Rs 1,00,000 * 12 months = Rs 12,00,000.

Determine the required corpus for Rs 12 lakh: Applying a 3.33% withdrawal rate means dividing the annual amount by 0.033 (or multiplying by 30). Rs 12,00,000 ÷ 0.033 = Rs 3.60 crore

However, retirement planning should not rely on a single number. A withdrawal rate of 3.5% would require a larger corpus.

For example, depending on retirement age and assumptions, the corpus requirement could be around Rs 5.8 crore to Rs 7.2 crore at age 55, Rs 4.3 crore to Rs 5.4 crore at age 60, and Rs 3.2 crore to Rs 4 crore at age 65.

This means the later you retire, the smaller the corpus you may need because the money has to support you for fewer years.

How Can You Build A Rs 3.6 Crore-Plus Corpus?

Starting early can make a significant difference because compounding gets more time to work. Consider a monthly SIP of Rs 10,500 for 30 years, assuming an average annual return of 12%.

Here's what Rs 10,500 monthly contribution can do:

SIP amount: Rs 10,500

Investment duration: 30 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 37.80 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 3.29 crore

Total value: Rs 3.66 crore

Also Read: Rs 25,000 Monthly Investment: When Should You Increase Your SIP Instead Of Adding Another Fund?

It is important to note that mutual fund returns can vary depending on market conditions. The calculation, however, shows the power of staying invested for the long term. A relatively modest monthly investment can potentially grow into a sizeable retirement corpus when given enough time.

Retirement planning is no longer simply about becoming a crorepati. The real goal is to build a corpus that can support your lifestyle, healthcare needs and other expenses for decades after you stop working.

The earlier you begin; the more time compounding gets to work. And if you increase your SIP contributions as your income rises, you can potentially build a much larger retirement corpus without putting excessive pressure on your current finances.

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