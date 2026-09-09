England vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Date, Time, Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 3rd Test

After two back-to-back defeats and multiple controversies surrounding the national cricket team, Pakistan will be hoping for a consolation win in the third and final Test of their England tour. Pakistan have lost 15 of their last 20 Tests and have failed to score 200 in any of their four innings against England in the series. Meanwhile, England need a win at Edgbaston to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Quick Glance

Detail Information Match England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Date Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 Start time 3:30 p.m. IST Toss 3:00 p.m. IST Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live telecast Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD Live streaming SonyLIV

England Vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: Date And Time

The third Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 3:30 p.m. IST, or 11:00 a.m. local time in the UK (BST).

England Vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: Venue

The third Test between England and Pakistan will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England Vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: Toss Time

The toss for the third Test between England and Pakistan will be held at 3:00 p.m. IST.

England Vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: Live Telecast In India

The England vs Pakistan third Test will be telecast live on Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD in India.

England Vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: Live Streaming In India

The third Test between England and Pakistan will be available to stream live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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Pakistan Team Controversy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ordered an internal probe on Monday into alleged disciplinary breaches following media reports on the matter. Earlier, the cricket board made sweeping changes to the Pakistan squad just after the side lost the second Test by 194 runs.

Senior players like Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Salman Ali Agha were sent home. Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Awais Zafar were also dropped from the squad for the third and final Test. The PCB also released head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul ahead of the match.

ALSO READ: 7 Out, Inquiry In: Match-Fixing Rumours Haunt Pakistan's Disastrous England Tour

England Vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: Squads

England squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox (wk), Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah, Abdullah Shafique

ALSO READ: Pakistan Beat India In 2021, Then Lost Direction: Mohammad Yousuf

England Vs Pakistan 3rd Test: FAQs

When is the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

The third Test will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

What time does England vs Pakistan 3rd Test start in India?

The match will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST, with the toss at 3:00 p.m. IST.

Where can I watch England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live in India?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD.

Where can I stream England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

Where is England vs Pakistan 3rd Test being played?

The match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

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