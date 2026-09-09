South Africa vs Namibia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs NAM 1st ODI Online

The upcoming three-match bilateral series, beginning on September 9, 2026, at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, will mark the first-ever men's 50-over series between the two neighbouring countries.

After beating Zimbabwe in the Namibia T20I Tri-Series final, South Africa will be looking to carry that winning momentum into the ODI series. This is the first ODI series of the Proteas after their 2-1 defeat to India last year. South Africa, who are the co-hosts of the 2027 ICC Men's World Cup alongside Namibia, will be hoping to get an early taste of the conditions in Windhoek before the tournament.

South Africa vs Namibia: Date And Time

The South Africa vs Namibia 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 1:00 p.m. IST.

South Africa vs Namibia 1st ODI: Venue

The first ODI between South Africa and Namibia will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

South Africa vs Namibia: Where To Watch On TV

The match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.

South Africa vs Namibia: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Namibia 1st ODI live on the FanCode app and website.

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South Africa vs Namibia Preview

In the Namibia T20I Tri-Series final, Dewald Brevis emerged as the Player of the Series with 226 runs. The 23-year-old will be one of the key players for the Proteas in the ODIs as well.

Lhuan-dré Pretorius (right adductor muscle injury) and Andile Simelane (left abdominal muscle strain) have been ruled out of the three-match ODI series. Corbin Bosch and Matthew Breetzke have been called up as replacements.

Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann, who were the top scorers for South Africa in the final against Zimbabwe, will also be part of the squad.

Namibia will enter the ODI series with confidence after defeating South Africa by 18 runs in the opening match of the T20I Tri-Series. The hosts have shown they can cause an upset in Windhoek and will be hoping to repeat that result in the ODIs. They have a strong opening pair in Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp, with players like Alexander Volschenk providing added batting depth.

Namibia will be hoping to stage another upset at Windhoek on Wednesday.

South Africa vs Namibia: Squads

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Balt, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Jordan Hermann, Matthew Breetzke, Connor Esterhuizen (w), Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, Corbin Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Kwena Maphaka, Prenelan Subrayen, Lutho Sipamla, Eathan Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena

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