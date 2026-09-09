Not Working Royals: Meghan Markle, Harry 'Surprised’ By King Charles' Letter

On Monday, September 7, a letter issued on behalf of King Charles III was circulated to senior British government, military and other official representatives, clarifying the status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The letter stated that there had been no change to their existing status, and that they remain private citizens and non-working members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan were reportedly surprised by the timing and manner in which the letter was issued. A spokesperson for the couple said that they had only been informed shortly before the letter was distributed, Reuters reported.

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The letter was sent by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the Royal Household, under the King's direction. The stated purpose of the letter was to "avoid doubt or confusion" about the couple's position following their return to Britain.

The letter reiterated that Harry and Meghan remain non-working members of the Royal Family, do not undertake official royal duties, do not use their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness (HRH) styles publicly, remain financially independent, conduct their charitable activities in a private capacity, and should essentially be treated as private citizens when dealing with official bodies.

The timing of the letter is significant because Harry and Meghan have recently returned to Britain with their two children after spending years living in the United States. Reuters reported that even close members of the family were surprised by their move, with King Charles being informed only days before the move became public.

The letter also specifically addressed the couple's charitable activities. It stated that their charitable work is a personal matter for Harry and Meghan and is to be undertaken in their private capacity. The distinction is important as working members of the Royal Family undertake official engagements on behalf of the monarch, whereas Harry and Meghan's current charitable and commercial activities are not carried out as official representatives of the King.

The letter's clarification comes at a particularly sensitive time as Prince Harry's security arrangements in Britain remain contested. AP reported that operational security decisions concerning Harry and Meghan are matters for the relevant police authorities rather than something determined by the King personally. This is especially significant because Harry has spent years fighting for publicly funded police protection when visiting Britain.

AP reported that the unusual decision to publicly reiterate the couple's status reflects concerns among some palace observers that Harry and Meghan's presence in Britain could create confusion about whether they have resumed an unofficial royal role.

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