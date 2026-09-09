Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Date, Schedule, Teams, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals are set, with India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan advancing to the knockout stage. India will face Bangladesh in the first semi-final on September 10, while defending champions Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan on September 11. Both matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and start at 8 p.m. IST.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Teams

India

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Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals And Final: Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Sept. 10 Semi-Final 1: India Women vs Bangladesh Women 8:00 p.m. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sept. 11 Semi-Final 2: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women 8:00 p.m. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sept. 13 Final: Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner 8:00 p.m. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Live Telecast

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals on the SonyLIV app and website.

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India's Road To The Semi-Finals

India head into the September 10 first semi-final with momentum firmly on their side after a perfect Group A campaign. Three wins from three matches underlined their dominance, with the side combining a potent batting unit with disciplined and incisive bowling.

India's credentials were underlined by their commanding victory over Pakistan. Sree Charani was the architect of the collapse, claiming three wickets for seven runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 55 before India completed a seven-wicket chase.

Smriti Mandhana has been equally influential at the top, collecting 152 runs at an average of 50.66. Her remarkable 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong remains the standout innings of the campaign. The presence of Shafali Verma, now the youngest woman to reach 3,000 T20I runs, gives India an explosive opening partnership.

Bangladesh's Road To The Semi-Finals

Bangladesh secured their place in the semi-finals on Tuesday night after holding off the United Arab Emirates to win by 34 runs. Their ability to defend a competitive total will boost confidence, yet a far more complete performance will be needed if they are to challenge an India side in commanding form.

Sri Lanka And Pakistan's Road To The Semi-Finals

The second semi-final on September 11 pits defending champions Sri Lanka against a Pakistan side capable of producing the unexpected. Sri Lanka topped Group B without dropping a match, with captain Chamari Athapaththu playing a decisive role. Her nine wickets have put her at the summit of the tournament's bowling charts, while her remarkable average of 3.88 underlines her impact.

Sri Lanka also showed their composure in pressure situations when Harshitha Samarawickrama's unbeaten 48 secured a tense four-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Squads

India Women's Asia Cup 2026 Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 Squad

Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 Squad

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla

Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2026 Squad

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi

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