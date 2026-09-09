WhatsApp Stops Working On Android Phones Running These Versions

WhatsApp has stopped supporting Android 5.0 and 5.1, meaning users with phones running these older versions can no longer use the messaging app. The change took effect on September 8, 2026, and applies to both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business.

According to WhatsApp's official Help Center, Android 6.0 or newer is now required to use the app. The company regularly ends support for older operating systems as newer security requirements and features are introduced.

Which Android Versions Are No Longer Supported?

The latest change affects phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and Android 5.1 Lollipop. Devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or newer continue to be supported.

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WhatsApp had announced the change earlier this year and began showing notifications to affected users, giving them time to update their software or switch to another device. WABetaInfo reported that the September 8 deadline would end support for Android versions older than Android 6.0.

What Happens If Your Phone Runs Android 5?

If a phone cannot be upgraded beyond Android 5.0 or 5.1, WhatsApp will no longer work on the device. Users will need to update the phone to Android 6.0 or newer, if an official update is available, or switch to a newer smartphone.

Most devices affected by the change are more than a decade old. Android 5.0 was released in 2014, while Android 6.0 arrived in 2015. Tech Advisor reported that Android 5.0 accounted for less than 1% of Android devices globally earlier this year, although even a small share could represent millions of users.

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Why Is WhatsApp Ending Support?

WhatsApp says it stops supporting older operating systems so it can focus on newer devices and keep up with advances in technology and security. Older operating systems may also lack the technical capabilities needed to run newer WhatsApp features.

WABetaInfo reported that continuing to support outdated Android versions can make it harder for WhatsApp to develop and maintain newer features across the platform.

How To Check Your Android Version

Android users can check whether their phone is affected by opening Settings and looking for the Android version under About phone or Software information. The exact menu can vary between smartphone manufacturers.

If the phone is running Android 5.0 or 5.1, users should first check whether a software update to Android 6.0 or newer is available. If no update is offered, they will need a newer phone to continue using WhatsApp.

Back Up Your WhatsApp Chats Before Switching

Users moving to a new phone should back up their WhatsApp chats before making the switch. WhatsApp allows Android users to back up their chat history to Google Drive, which can then be restored on a compatible Android phone.

The Times of India also recommends checking that the backup is complete before switching devices and ensuring the new phone has enough Google storage to restore the WhatsApp data.

The September 8 change only affects older Android versions. WhatsApp's official support page says Android 6.0 and newer versions remain supported. The company has separate minimum requirements for iOS devices, so this particular change does not affect iPhone users.

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