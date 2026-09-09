Rentomojo IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Signals 33.17% Listing Gain As Issue Opens

Rentomojo's Rs 1,255.57-crore IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 9 and closes on Sept. 11. Ahead of the issue, the latest GMP of Rs 134 implies a potential listing gain of nearly 33.17%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

The IPO was subscribed 0.22 times as of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investors considering the Rentomojo IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Rentomojo IPO GMP Today

The GMP for Rentomojo IPO stood at Rs 134 as of 10:00 a.m on Sept. 9. With the upper price band of Rs 404, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 538 (cap price + GMP). This implies potential listing gains of nearly 33.17% per share.

Rentomojo IPO: Key Details

The IPO of Rentomojo is a book-build issue of Rs 1,255.57 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 37.15 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 150 crore and offer for sale of 2.74 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,105.57 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 384 and Rs 404 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 37 shares. This means the minimum investment required for retail investors is Rs 14,948, based on the upper price band.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Rentomojo RHP.

Also Read: Rentomojo IPO Opens Today — Check Subscription Status, GMP, Listing, Allotment Details

Rentomojo IPO Key Dates:

Bidding window opens: Sept. 9

Bidding window closes: Sept. 11

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 15

Refund initiation: Sept. 16

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 16

Listing date: Sept. 17

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the net proceeds for the repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and accrued interest thereon availed by our company (Rs 70 crore).

The remaining funds will be used for the payment of lease rental/license fee for our warehouses and experience stores (Rs 42.50 crore) and general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

The revenue of Rentomojo increased by 45% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 142% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Rentomojo reported:

Total income: Rs 394.09 crore, compared with Rs 271.96 crore in FY25

Rs 394.09 crore, compared with Rs 271.96 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 104.30 crore, up from Rs 43.11 crore in the previous financial year

Rs 104.30 crore, up from Rs 43.11 crore in the previous financial year EBITDA: Rs 163.46 crore versus Rs 118.44 crore a year earlier

About Rentomojo Ltd.

Incorporated in April 2012, Rentomojo Limited is a technology-driven, full-stack direct-to-consumer (D2C) online rental and subscription platform for furniture and appliances in India.

Rentomojo provides consumers with affordable, flexible and long-term subscription plans for home furniture and appliances, enabling them to rent, return, upgrade and relocate products without the need for large upfront purchases or long-term ownership commitments.

Rentomojo's product portfolio includes essential home products such as beds, mattresses, washing machines, refrigerators, wardrobes, sofas, televisions and water purifiers, comprising 851,184 live items as of March 31, 2026.

The company operates through an integrated asset-lifecycle model covering category management, product design, procurement, refurbishment, servicing, reverse logistics and multi-cycle redeployment.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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