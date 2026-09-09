Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP: Grey Market Signals 26.77% Listing Gain As Issue Opens

Karamtara Engineering's Rs 875-crore IPO opens for subscription today, Sept. 9, and closes on Sept. 11, 2026. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) implies a potential listing gain of 26.77%

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Karamtara Engineering IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP Today

Karamtara Engineering IPO's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 68 as of 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 9. With the upper price band of Rs 254, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 322 (cap price + GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 26.77% for investors.

10 Mainboard IPOs in Focus Today, follow our IPO Live Updates Blog for all the latest subscription, GMP and other ley details related to the IPO.

Karamtara Engineering IPO: Key Details

Karamtara Engineering IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 875 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.66 crore shares aggregating to Rs 675 crore and an offer for sale of 78.74 lakh shares worth Rs 200 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 241 and Rs 254 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 59 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,986 (based on upper price).

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Investors can read the company's red herring prospectus (RHP) for detailed information about the issue here: Karamtara Engineering RHP.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 9

Bidding window closes: Sept. 11

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 15

Refund initiation: Sept. 16

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 16

Listing date: Sept. 17

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the IPO proceeds for funding prepayment, repayment and/or payment obligations to lenders towards borrowings and acceptances, in part or full (Rs 600 crore).

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

Karamtara Engineering Ltd.'s total income increased by 36% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 64% between FY25 and FY26.

Total income: Rs 4,316.36 crore, compared with Rs 3,165.36 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 228.75 crore, up from Rs 139.33 crore in the previous financial year

EBITDA: Rs 498.11 crore versus Rs 346.83 crore a year earlier

About Karamtara Engineering Ltd.

Incorporated in 1996, Karamtara Engineering Ltd. is a manufacturer serving the renewable energy and power transmission industries. The company provides a wide selection of products, from fixed-tilt solar structures and trackers to fasteners for solar and transmission applications and fittings used in overhead transmission lines.

Karamtara Engineering is expanding into wind energy with plans to manufacture tubular towers for wind turbines. As of March 31, 2026, the company had established an international footprint, exporting its products to more than 50 countries spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and Latin America.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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