IPO GMP Today: Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems, Prasol Chemicals — Which Offers the Biggest Listing Gains?

Kanohar Electricals IPO continues to lead the listing-gain race among the three mainboard IPOs entering their second day of bidding on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Its latest grey market premium (GMP) implies a 35.13% listing gain, while Glass Wall Systems follows with an implied listing gain of 30.77%. Prasol Chemicals, meanwhile, is commanding positive grey market interest with an implied listing gain of 4.44%.

All three IPOs opened for subscription on Sept. 8 and are scheduled to close on Sept. 10.

IPO GMP Today & Implied Listing Gains (Quick Comparison)

IPO Name Price Band (Rs) Latest GMP Estimated Listing Price Implied Gain (%) Potential Gain Per Lot Kanohar Electricals Rs 601 – 632 Rs 222 Rs 854 35.13% Rs 5,106 Glass Wall Systems Rs 172 – 182 Rs 56 Rs 238 30.77% Rs 4,592 Prasol Chemicals Rs 643 – 676 Rs 30 Rs 706 4.44% Rs 660

Note: Grey market premiums (GMP) and subscription numbers are subject to intraday changes. Figures will be updated throughout Day 2.

10 Mainboard IPOs in Focus Today, follow our IPO Live Updates Blog for all the latest subscription, GMP and other ley details related to the IPO.

Investors are closely analysing subscription levels, market trends, and grey market premium figures for indications of initial trading behaviour.

Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP & Day 2 Status

Latest GMP: Rs 222

Estimated Listing Price: Rs 854 (Upper band Rs 632 + Rs 222 GMP), implying a 35.13% listing gain

Day 2 Subscription: The Kanohar Electricals IPO was subscribed 3.89 times as of 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 9

Kanohar Electricals IPO Key Details

Issue Size: Rs 1,055.74 crore (Fresh Issue: Rs 300 crore | OFS: Rs 755.74 crore)

Price Band: Rs 601 to Rs 632 per share

Minimum Lot Size: 23 shares (Minimum investment: Rs 14,536)

Key Dates: Bidding closes Sept. 10 | Allotment date: Sept. 11 | Tentative listing date: Sept. 16 (BSE, NSE)

Lead Manager & Registrar: Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. (Lead Manager) | MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. (Registrar)

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP & Day 2 Status

Latest GMP: Rs 56

Estimated Listing Price: Rs 238 (Upper band Rs 182 + Rs 56 GMP), implying a listing gain of 30.77%

Day 2 Subscription: The Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO was subscribed 3.72 times as of 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 9

Glass Wall Systems IPO Key Details

Issue Size: Rs 427.89 crore (Fresh Issue: Rs 60 crore / 32.97 lakh shares | OFS: Rs 367.89 crore / 2.02 crore shares)

Price Band: Rs 172 to Rs 182 per share

Minimum Lot Size: 82 shares (Minimum investment: Rs 14,924)

Key Dates: Bidding closes Sept. 10 | Allotment date: Sept. 11 | Tentative listing date: Sept. 16 (BSE, NSE)

Lead Manager & Registrar: IIFL Capital Services Ltd. (Lead Manager) | MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. (Registrar)

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP & Day 2 Status

Latest GMP: Rs 30

Estimated Listing Price: Rs 706 (Upper band Rs 676 + Rs 30 GMP), reflecting an implied gain of 4.44%

Day 2 Subscription: The Prasol Chemicals IPO was subscribed 0.51 times as of 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 9

Prasol Chemicals IPO Key Details

Issue Size: Rs 500.00 crore (Fresh Issue: Rs 80 crore | OFS: Rs 420.00 crore)

Price Band: Rs 643 to Rs 676 per share

Minimum Lot Size: 22 shares (Minimum investment: Rs 14,872)

Key Dates: Bidding closes Sept. 10 | Allotment date: Sept. 11 | Tentative listing date: Sept. 16 (BSE, NSE)

Lead Manager & Registrar: Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. (Lead Manager) | Kfin Technologies Ltd. (Registrar)

IPO GMP Today: Which IPO Leads The Listing Gain Race?

Kanohar Electricals currently offers the highest potential gain per lot as well as the largest implied percentage gain.

Kanohar Electricals: Rs 5,106 per lot (Rs 222 GMP × 23 shares)

Glass Wall Systems: Rs 4,592 per lot (Rs 56 GMP × 82 shares)

Prasol Chemicals: Rs 660 per lot (Rs 30 GMP × 22 shares)

Disclaimer: Grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and reflects unregulated trading sentiment. Investors should consult registered financial advisors and review red herring prospectus (RHP) details before making investment decisions.

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