Adani Enterprises Share Price Jumps 6% As Airport Arm To Raise $1 Billion From BlackRock, Temasek

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. opened higher on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and rallied 6% after the company announced that its airport arm, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), will raise Rs 9,825 crore, or $1 billion, through a primary equity fund raise from a consortium of global investors.

According to the conglomerate's statements, Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) entered into binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore (~USD 1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of investors comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds.

On Wednesday, shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. opened at Rs 2,959.90 and rallied over 6.5% to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,137.10 apiece on the NSE. The stock last traded 6.08% higher at Rs 3,132.70 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.44% drop in the Nifty 50 index.

The Adani Group's flagship company commands a market cap of Rs 4,22,879.26 crore, according to stock exchange data. The Adani stock has shed 10% on a year-to-date basis and over 5% in the last one year.

Adani Enterprises Share Price Intraday

The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of ~USD 18 billion and represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India's airport infrastructure sector.

AAHL and the investors have entered into a Share Subscription Agreement and a Shareholders' Agreement pursuant to which the investors will subscribe to new equity shares of AAHL in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54% in AAHL.

The investments are expected to increase capacity to serve ~ 200 million passengers, deepen commercial monetisation, enhance passenger experience and further strengthen AAHL's integrated airport ecosystem.

The transaction follows AEL's successful Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, India's largest QIP by a non-financial corporate. Together, the transactions reflect continued access by the Adani portfolio to significant pools of long-term domestic and global institutional capital.

ALSO READ: Adani Airports To Raise $1 Billion Of Primary Equity From Marquee Global Investors

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