Graphite India Share Price Skyrockets 12%, Hits 52-Week High — Here's Why

Graphite India Share Price Today: Graphite India shares were in demand on Wednesday, with the scrip rallying up to 11.76% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 820.85 per share.

At 9:18 am, Graphite India shares were trading 7.83% higher at Rs 791.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.70% lower at 75,048 levels.

The sharp uptick in the share price came on the back of heavy volumes.

At the time of writing the report, 2.75 lakh shares worth Rs 21.78 crore changed hands on BSE, while 34.14 lakh shares worth Rs 270.40 crore changed hands on NSE.

Graphite India Q1 Results

Graphite India reported a 28.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 171 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 133 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 26.6% to Rs 842 crore from Rs 665 crore, while EBITDA rose 24.9% to Rs 241 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the board had earlier recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for FY26.

About Graphite India

Graphite India Limited, founded in 1967 and headquartered in Kolkata, is a leading manufacturer of graphite electrodes, carbon and specialty graphite products. The company operates six manufacturing plants in India and has a wholly owned subsidiary in Germany.

Its graphite electrodes are primarily used in electric arc furnaces for steelmaking, while its specialty products cater to ferrous, non-ferrous and process industries globally. The company has also attracted investor attention amid improving demand trends and recent price hikes announced by global peers.

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