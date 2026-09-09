LCC Projects IPO GMP: Grey Market Signals 27.40% Listing Gain As Issue Opens

LCC Projects' Rs 427.14-crore IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 9 and closes on Sept. 11. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing gain of 27.40% over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 146.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

The IPO was subscribed 0.3 times as of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investors considering the LCC Projects IPO can check the latest grey market premium, expected listing price, issue details, key dates and company financials before subscribing.

LCC Projects IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for LCC Projects IPO stood at Rs 40 as of 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 9. With the upper price band of Rs 146, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 186 (cap price + GMP). This implies a potential listing gain of 27.40% for investors.

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LCC Projects IPO: Key Details

The IPO of LCC Projects is a book-built issue of Rs 427.14 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares aggregating to Rs 258 crore and offer for sale of 1.16 crore shares worth Rs 169.14 crore.

The face value of each share is 5, and the price band for the IPO is set between Rs 139 and Rs 146 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 102 shares. At the upper price band of Rs 146, a retail investor will need to invest a minimum of Rs 14,892 for one lot of 102 shares.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Investors can read the company's red herring prospectus (RHP) for detailed information about the issue here: LCC Projects RHP.

Also Read: LCC Projects IPO Day 1: GMP, Reviews, Subscription Status And More — Should You Subscribe?

LCC Projects IPO Key Dates:

Bidding window opens: Sept. 9

Bidding window closes: Sept. 11

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 15

Refund initiation: Sept. 16

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 16

Listing date: Sept. 17

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the net proceeds for the purchase of equipment (Rs 14.69 crore) and the prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 180 crore).

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

The revenue of LCC Projects increased by 24% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 28% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, LCC Projects reported:

Total income : Rs 3,639.45 crore, up 23.74% from Rs 2,941.01 crore in FY25

: Rs 3,639.45 crore, up 23.74% from Rs 2,941.01 crore in FY25 Profit after tax : Rs 286.44 crore, up 28.09% from Rs 223.63 crore

: Rs 286.44 crore, up 28.09% from Rs 223.63 crore EBITDA: Rs 519.90 crore, up 29.64% from Rs 401.04 crore

About LCC Projects Ltd.

Incorporated in 2017, LCC Projects Limited offers engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) services in the irrigation and water supply projects segment. The company has executed projects in the irrigation and water supply segment, such as the construction of dams, barrages, weirs, hydraulic structures, canals, pipe distribution networks, lift irrigation works, water supply schemes, and other EPC projects.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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