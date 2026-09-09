Asset Reconstruction Company IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Signals 21.58% Listing Gain As Issue Opens

Asset Reconstruction Company's Rs 732.97-crore IPO opened for subscription today, Sept. 9, and will close on Sept. 11. The latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates a 21.58% listing gain at the upper price band of Rs 139.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Asset Reconstruction IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Asset Reconstruction IPO GMP Today

The GMP for Asset Reconstruction Company (India) IPO was Rs 30 as of 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 9. This means that the unlisted shares of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) were trading at Rs 169, indicating an implied listing gain of 21.58%.

ALSO READ: Asset Reconstruction IPO Day 1: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment Details

Asset Reconstruction IPO: Key Details

The IPO of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) is a book build issue of Rs 732.97 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 5.27 crore shares of Rs 732.97 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 132 and Rs 139 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 107 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,873 (based on upper price).

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Asset Reconstruction RHP.

Asset Reconstruction IPO Key Dates:

Bidding window opens: Sept. 9

Bidding window closes: Sept. 11

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 15

Refund initiation: Sept. 16

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 16

Listing date: Sept. 17

Use Of Proceeds

The Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) Ltd. IPO is a 100% offer for sale (OFS), so the company will not receive any funding and the entire IPO proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Company Financials

The revenue of Asset Reconstruction increased by 26% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 15% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Asset Reconstruction reported:

Total income: Rs 785.08 crore, compared with Rs 623.40 crore in FY25

Rs 785.08 crore, compared with Rs 623.40 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 407.84 crore, up from 355.32 crore in the previous financial year

Rs 407.84 crore, up from 355.32 crore in the previous financial year EBITDA: Rs 588.93 crore versus Rs 491.88 crore a year earlier

About Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd.

Incorporated in Feb. 2002, Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited is an asset reconstruction company (ARC) engaged in acquiring stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies to maximise recoveries and optimise the value of such assets. The Company received its certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to commence securitisation and asset reconstruction operations in Aug. 2003 and is recognised as the first ARC incorporated in India.

The Company operates across three key business verticals—Corporate Loans, SME and Other Loans, and Retail Loans. It acquires single-credit and portfolio-based stressed secured and unsecured assets and deploys various resolution, restructuring, enforcement, settlement and collection strategies based on the nature of the underlying assets. Its operations generate revenue through fee income and investment income.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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