Paytm Clarifies AI Pivot Report, Says No Material Investment Made Worth Disclosure

Paytm has clarified a media report on its plans to expand into workplace artificial intelligence, saying the company has already disclosed its investments in AI and that no material investment requiring stock-exchange disclosure has been made.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, One 97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, referred to a media report titled “Paytm Bets on Workplace AI Agents in Pivot Beyond Payments”. The company said it has been investing in and developing AI capabilities as part of its ongoing business initiatives, including a possible “revenue optimization journey of AI”, which it had disclosed in its Q1 FY27 earnings release and earnings-call transcript.

Paytm added that the media report does not relate to any undisclosed material event or information requiring disclosure under the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements regulations.

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The clarification follows a media report that said Paytm was expanding into enterprise AI agents through a service called Paytm Intelligence, or Pi. The service was reported to be aimed initially at banks, lenders, insurers and other financial institutions in India and the UAE, with AI agents designed to handle functions including sales, customer service and operations.

Paytm has previously outlined a broader AI strategy. Its disclosures say the company is building applied AI models for areas including payments intelligence, fraud prevention, merchant onboarding and collections, while also using AI across customer and merchant workflows.

The company's latest filing does not, however, confirm or deny the specific commercial plans around Pi reported by Bloomberg.

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