'Treated Royal Family With Disrespect': Trump Says He Is 'Happy' Harry And Meghan Left The US

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was "happy" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had left the United States and returned to Britain, while making it clear that he has never been a supporter of the couple.

Trump made the comments while speaking to the press in the Oval Office. When asked about the Sussexes' move back to Britain after roughly six years in California, Trump replied, "I am happy about it. I was not a fan."

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Trump also stated that had he been in the position of the royal family, he would not have taken Harry and Meghan back.

Trump contrasted his criticism of the Sussexes with his positive relationship with the royal family. He stated that he had a "very good relationship" with the late Queen Elizabeth II. He also spoke positively about King Charles, saying that he had know the King for a long time, both when he was Prince Charles and now that he is King Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the United States after stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the British royal family in 2020. The couple subsequently established their home in California and pursued independent commercial and charitable projects outside the formal structure of the monarchy.

One of the major sources of the continuing controversy between the Sussexes and sections of the royal family was their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, Meghan discussed concerns she that she said had been raised about the potential skin colour of her and Harry's future child, while Harry described what he viewed as a lack of support from the family and concerns over security.

The latest comments by Trump come after reports that Harry and Meghan have moved back to Britain with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Reuters reported that the couple planned to live in Britain while remaining non-working members of the royal family, which means that their return does not represent a restoration of their former official royal duties.

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