Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Return To UK - What We Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly moving back to Britain with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, six years after the couple stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving to the UK for an extended period of time and their children will reportedly begin school there starting in September, Reuters reported citing People magazine and The Telegraph.

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According to Reuters, there was no comment from Prince Harry's spokesperson or the Buckingham Palace. However, a source close to the couple confirmed the reports' accuracy.

The couple is not expected to move into a royal residence. The Guardian reported that the family intends to settle in a private residence outside London rather than return to royal housing, and will also reportedly retain their home in Montecito, California as well as their property in Portugal.

Reuters also reported that the couple will retain their status as non-working royals, consistent with the agreement reached when they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

King Charles III was reportedly informed about Harry and Meghan's plans, People magazine reported. The report stated that the King welcomes the prospect of spending more time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The development comes shortly after Harry, Meghan and their children made a joint visit to Britain, during which they reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla. The reunion was particularly significant as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had not visited Britain since 2022, People magazine reported.

Harry has also previously spoken about wanting to improve relations with his family, particularly with his father. Reuters reported that reconciliation with his family is among the factors surrounding his increased interest in spending time in Britain.

The Guardian reported that the planned move is expected to take place this month, with the children beginning their British schooling in September.

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