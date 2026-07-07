Prince Harry Loses Privacy Battle Against Daily Mail Publisher

Prince Harry and six other defendants have lost their privacy case at the Royal Courts of Justice in London against Associated Newspapers Ltd., the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail, the BBC reported.

The group, which also included Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence, had sued the company alleging unlawful information gathering.

A months-long trial at the start of the year saw Harry give emotional evidence over the articles he complained about, telling the court the coverage had made his wife's life an "absolute misery", according to the report.

The claimants had accused the publisher of "grave breaches of privacy," an allegation the company consistently denied, calling the claims "preposterous" and accusing the group of "clutching at straws." Prince Harry is in London on Monday to attend an event for the Invictus Games.

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