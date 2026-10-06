Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Trade Higher In Pre-Open; Rupee Opens Flat
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, with the Nasdaq notching record closing high, led by gains in AI-related stocks.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to remain steady on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets, supported by easing crude oil prices. Sentiment still remains cautious over elevated global bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,650 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
In the previous session, the domestic equity benchmark indices gained over half a percent each, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming 22,500 level.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, with the Nasdaq notching record closing high, led by gains in AI-related stocks.
Crude oil prices steadied after losing almost 2% earlier, with Brent crude futures trading around $100.34 a barrel.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee Opens Flat At 96.31/USD
The Indian rupee opened flat at 96.31 per dollar on Tuesday as against its previous close of 96.30.
Stock Market Today LIVE: HDFC Bank In Focus: Bernstein Retains Outperform Call, Expects 63% Upside
Bernstein has maintained its Outperform rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150 per share, saying the leadership transition at India's largest private sector lender appears to be progressing as expected and could help address investor concerns around governance.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Strong Resistance For Nifty 50 Around 22,800 levels
Nifty 50 formed a small bullish candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow.
“This market action indicates a formation of high wave type candle pattern. This signal bounce back in the market amidst volatility. The bearish chart pattern like lower tops and bottoms is intact on the daily timeframe chart and present bounce back could be in line with the new lower top formation in the market,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
According to him, further upside from here could face strong overhead resistance around 22,800 levels, where one may expect emergence of selling pressure from the lower highs. Immediate support is placed at 22,400 levels.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rentomojo Q1 Net Profit Falls 38%, Revenue Up 51% YoY
Rentomojo Q1 Update:
- Net profit falls 38.6% YoY to Rs 7.8 crore
- Revenue rises 51.1% to Rs 126 crore
- EBITDA rises 53.5% YoY to Rs 51.5 crore
- EBITDA margin at 40.8% versus 40.1% YoY
- One-Time Cost of Rs 11.4 crore in Q1
Operational Metrics
- Items ordered up 27.6% QoQ
- Purchase displaced up 34.2% QoQ
- Average occupancy up 234 bps QoQ
- Average revenue per item up 6.8% QoQ
Stock Market Today LIVE: Angel One Q2 Average Daily Orders Rise 0.1% To 5.6 Million
Angel One Q2 Business Updates:
- Average Daily Orders up 0.1% YoY at 5.6 million
- Number Of Orders up 1.7% YoY at 366.5 million
- Gross Client Acquisition falls 14% to 1.5 million from 1.7 million YoY
- Client Base up 17.3% at 40 million from 34.1 million YoY
- Overall ADTO On Notional Turnover at Rs 45,134 billion
- Overall ADTO On Option Premium Turnover at Rs 2,640 billion
- Overall ADTO On Option Premium Turnover up 91% YoY
Stock Market Today LIVE: SRIT India, Shah Investor’s Home To Debut Today
The equity shares of SRIT India and Shah Investor’s Home will be listed on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 6
The Asian stock markets traded broadly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid a steady brent crude level and increased oil exports from West Asia. Here’s all you need to know.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Adani Power, Druk Green Power Partner To Set Up 770 MW Chamkharchhu Hydropower Project
Adani Power and Druk Green Power Corp., Bhutan’s state-owned utility, has signed the shareholders agreement for setting up a 770 MW Chamkharchhu Hydropower Project (Chamkharchhu HEP) in Thimpu, Bhutan. Both the companies shall jointly incorporate a public company (with 49:51 shareholding) in Bhutan, to undertake the said project. Initially, the Project Company shall issue 4.9 Million Shares to Adani Power and 5.1 Million Shares to DGPC at a value of BTN 100 per share.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Trade Setup For Oct 6: Nifty Resistance At 22,600 As Bearish Momentum Pauses
Technical indicators suggest that the broader corrective trend remains intact, with analysts highlighting 22,600 as the immediate resistance level for the Nifty.
“On the daily chart, Nifty formed a small-bodied candle with upper and lower wicks, reflecting indecision and a pause in the ongoing bearish momentum,” said Sudeep Shah, Vice President - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.
Stock Market Today LIVE: US Market Ends Higher, Nasdaq Notches Record Close
US stock market ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq notching a record high close, lifted by Nvidia and Microsoft shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18% to 51,267.90, while the S&P 500 gained 0.66% to end the session at 7,773.95. The Nasdaq closed 1.05% higher at 27,477.31.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Gain; Nikkei, Kospi Up 0.3% Each
Asian stock market traded higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight rally on Wall Street, led by gains in AI-linked stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.38%, while the Topix added 0.31%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.31% and the Kosdaq rallied 2.17%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening. Mainland China markets are closed for a holiday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Nifty 50, Sensex
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,650 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open Higher
The Indian stock market is expected to remain steady on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets, supported by easing crude oil prices. Sentiment still remains cautious over elevated global bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.
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