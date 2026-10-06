Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Trade Higher In Pre-Open; Rupee Opens Flat

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to remain steady on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets, supported by easing crude oil prices. Sentiment still remains cautious over elevated global bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

The trends on Gift Nifty signal a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,650 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the domestic equity benchmark indices gained over half a percent each, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming 22,500 level.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, with the Nasdaq notching record closing high, led by gains in AI-related stocks.

Crude oil prices steadied after losing almost 2% earlier, with Brent crude futures trading around $100.34 a barrel.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.