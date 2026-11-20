Delhi's Chandni Chowk continues to struggle with rickshaw congestion, encroachments and poor maintenance even after its five years of pedestrian-friendly redevelopment.

The Delhi government has now ordered the civic agencies to take fresh measures to improve conditions in the busy market, as reported by NDTV.

At a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed civic agencies to regulate rickshaw numbers, remove encroachments, repair damaged infrastructure and improve public amenities.

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Special attention was also given to the need for better toilet facilities for women.

The government is also planning to introduce a QR code-based grievance system through which traders, residents and visitors can report civic problems.

The 1.3-km stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Mosque was redeveloped in 2021, with motorised traffic restricted during the day to create a pedestrian-friendly shopping area. However, the number of cycle rickshaws, initially envisaged at around 400, has since crossed 1,000.

Broken bollards, damaged walkways, sanitation issues and encroachments have further added to the problems.

Here are five changes the Delhi government is planning for Chandni Chowk:

1. Fewer Rickshaws And Better Regulation

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to regulate the number of cycle rickshaws operating in the market. Officials have also been asked to consider improvements to their design.

Traders have raised concerns that the growing number of rickshaws is taking up space meant for pedestrians, making it difficult for shoppers to move around freely.

2. Clearer Walkways And Removal Of Encroachments

Delhi Police, the MCD and the Public Works Department (PWD) have been asked to work together to remove encroachments from footpaths and other public spaces.

A joint enforcement team will also check unauthorised vehicles and illegal parking to prevent public areas from being occupied.

3. More Toilets And Better Facilities For Women

The government has directed officials to identify locations where additional women's toilets can be built and ensure that existing facilities are upgraded.

The four public toilets on the redeveloped stretch are also set to be renovated and fitted with new fixtures to improve their condition.

4. Cleaner Streets And Repairs To Damaged Infrastructure

The government said that 120 sanitation workers are currently deployed across three shifts to maintain cleanliness in the market.

The PWD is also preparing a facility management system to oversee repairs and maintenance of flooring, drains, bollards and benches. The plan will also cover the upkeep of planters and the central green strip.

Some cleaning and horticulture work has already started, while surveys are being conducted to identify other repair requirements.

5. QR Code-Based System To Report Complaints

The Delhi government is planning a QR code-based grievance redressal system that will allow traders, residents and visitors to report civic problems.

Through this system, people could flag issues such as damaged pavements, unclean toilets and other maintenance-related concerns without having to approach different government offices.

Traffic Congestion Around Chandni Chowk Also Under Review

Apart from problems within the market, Friday's meeting also focused on traffic congestion around Chandni Chowk.

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Illegal bus parking and loading activities near Kashmere Gate and Old Delhi Railway Station were among the issues discussed.



Officials have been directed to strengthen enforcement in these areas and speed up arrangements at Burari Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to help address the congestion.

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