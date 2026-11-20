A suspected spurious liquor outbreak in Manipur's Chandel district has claimed 11 lives and left 181 people hospitalised, prompting the state government to launch an investigation into the incident.

The fatalities occurred within a 48-hour period in Chakpikarong, a locality in Chandel district roughly 75 km from Imphal. Those taken ill following the suspected liquor poisoning have been admitted to two medical facilities in the state capital.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh confirmed the casualties on Friday evening after visiting the hospitals to meet patients and review their condition. He said Shija Hospital in Lamphelpat was treating 140 patients, while another 41 were admitted to Babina Hospital in Sajiwa.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Man Hammers Live-In Partner's 18-Year-Old Son To Death, Locks Her In Room For 4 Days

The chief minister directed medical officials to provide every possible treatment and support to those affected. He also called for a detailed investigation into the suspected poisoning, warning that anyone found culpable would be held accountable.

To strengthen healthcare services in the affected district, the government has dispatched a specialist medical team headed by a General Medicine doctor to Chandel, along with essential medicines.

Authorities have yet to establish the exact cause of the deaths. The circumstances surrounding the suspected poisoning are being investigated through medical and scientific examinations, the district administration said in an advisory.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police, Chandel, clarified in a separate statement that the liquor allegedly consumed by the victims had been procured from Sugnu in Kakching district and was not manufactured or brewed locally in Chandel.

Police also said there was no known local production of traditional liquor in the district.

An earlier communication from the SP's office identified eight of the deceased as residents of different villages in the district.

The list included Kishan Hrangbung Anal, 32, and Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, 50, both from Nungpan village; Hrangbung Mohring Anal, 46, from Dangkhun; and Rd Angnahring Anal, 37, Kl Ramathiang Anal, 44, NL Mothahring Anal and Ts Lovely, who were from Khambathel or nearby villages. Ts Ashing, another victim, was a resident of Kanankhu who was temporarily staying in Toupokpi.

As the investigation continues, the district administration has urged residents to avoid locally brewed liquor and alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly those procured from suspected sources in the affected areas.

ALSO READ | Mundhe's Big Warning To Gyms, Influencers: Selling Protein Powder Without A Licence Could Invite Rs 10 Lakh Fine

The advisory has also warned people against ignoring symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision and breathing difficulties after consuming alcohol. Anyone experiencing these symptoms has been advised to seek immediate medical attention. Even those who consumed liquor from the suspected source but have not developed symptoms have been asked to undergo medical evaluation.

The administration has further urged people to report suspected manufacturing, storage, sale or distribution of adulterated liquor to the police or concerned authorities. Suspected liquor should not be consumed, sold, shared or disposed of before the authorities are informed.

The district administration, police and health department are coordinating preventive and investigative measures. Chandel Police has also appealed to community leaders, civil society organisations, women's groups and youth bodies to cooperate in efforts to curb alcohol and drug abuse.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.