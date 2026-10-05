Wipro Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Wipro Ltd. will be a notable firm to watch, as a part of the IT sector's earnings season for the quarter ended Sept. 30 coming up, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) kicking off the season by releasing its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 on Oct. 8.

Wipro's earnings will be in focus amid its artificial intelligence initiatives increasing the productivity equivalent to the output of 20,000 employees, with workers being redeployed within the company as per a statement from Chief Technology Officer Sandhya Arun in recent reports.

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Wipro, which had about 243,000 employees in June, is shifting towards what Arun described as a "human-AI operating model". More than 100,000 employees have received advanced AI-related training and certifications, she said in an interview.

"It could be the same engineer managing a bunch of agents, deployed on other projects or being trained for some other role. It doesn't necessarily mean person-to-person replacement by an agent," she said, as per a Reuters report.

Wipro Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Wipro said that it will declare the financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Oct.15 , 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.

"The financial results will be approved by the board of directors on Oct. 15, 2026," the company said, as per an exchange filing from the IT firm on Monday.

The filing did not mention news regarding a dividend declaration.

Wipro Stock Price Movement

Wipro Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.75% uptick to settle at Rs 162.14 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.60% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 163.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 159.35. During today's trading session, Wipro Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 161.43 to Rs 164.30.

ALSO READ: No Layoffs, Just Redeployment: Wipro's AI Initiatives Free Up Capacity Of 20,000 Workers

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 156.79 and a high of Rs 273.10. On the performance front, Wipro Ltd. share price is down 32.72% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Wipro Ltd. is Rs 2.69 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 13.76.

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