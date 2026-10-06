Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection: Film Marks Ajay Devgn's Best Yet, Nears Rs 200 Crore Net

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion faced a sharp Monday drop after a strong opening weekend. However, despite the dip, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer has continued its impressive theatrical run.

The film has now crossed the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone, while the Rs 200 crore mark in India is also within touching distance.

Here's the latest update on Drishyam 3's box-office performance.

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Day 4 Box Office Collection

On Day 4, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 21 crore net in India, registering a sharp 65.6% drop from its previous day collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 197.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 237 crore.

The film also added Rs 5 crore from overseas on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 66 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 303 crore.

Weekend Performance

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion had a strong opening weekend, beginning its theatrical run with Rs 62 crore net on Friday. It collected Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday before rising to Rs 61 crore on Sunday.

On Day 4, Drishyam 3 recorded 9.69 lakh footfalls despite the Monday drop, taking its total audience turnout to 78.83 lakh.

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All About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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