Jailer 2 Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Back As Tiger Muthuvel Pandian With Action, Humour And More

Jailer 2 returns with a new chapter in the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The trailer combines action and humour while bringing together familiar characters and several new faces. It also keeps important details about some of the characters hidden.

The trailer of Jailer 2 was released by Sun Pictures on Monday. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer from the first instalment. In the earlier film, Muthuvel Pandian took on an idol smuggling network. The sequel takes the conflict forward as the same network turns against him.

Tiger is shown living a quiet life in a remote village, where he works as a driver. His peaceful routine is disrupted when people from his past begin searching for him. His former allies and new enemies eventually pull him back into a dangerous situation.

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Cast And Crew

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Along with Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik are reprising their respective roles.

SJ Suryah plays Bodhi Kalpak, while Suraj Venjaramoodu portrays Dileep. Vidya Balan plays Kantha Kalpak and marks her Tamil debut with the film. Mithun Chakraborty, Jatin Sarna, Bagavathi Perumal, Kottayam Nazeer, Sunil Sukhada, Sujith Shankar, Hakim Shahjahan, Vineeth Thattil David, Ramachandran Durairaj, Namo Narayana, Bjorn Surrao, Anna Rajan, Jaffer Sadiq, Padam Kumar, Tamizh and Saravana Vel are also part of the cast.

Mohanlal appears as Mathew, while Shiva Rajkumar returns as Narasimha, Jackie Shroff as Kamdev and Vijay Sethupathi are also set to make cameo appearances.

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Jailer 2 Action And Humour

The trailer features several action sequences and maintains the comic elements associated with the franchise. The preview offers glimpses of the conflict between Tiger and his opponents without revealing the complete motivations of the characters.

The film marks another collaboration between Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Vijay Kartik Kannan is the cinematographer and R. Nirmal has handled the editing.

Release Date And Rajinikanth's Next Film

Jailer 2 is set to release worldwide on October 15, 2026. Rajinikanth has completed shooting for the film and is also working on Dharman, directed by Ashwin Marimuthu. The film is currently in production.

Watch Trailer Here:

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