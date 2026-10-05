Avengers: Endgame: Encore Box Office Day 10: Marvel Re-Release Sees Slight Dip, Continues To Draw Audiences

Avengers: Endgame: Encore saw a marginal dip in earnings on Sunday as the Marvel re-release completed its second weekend at the box office. The film continued to draw audiences to cinemas as its theatrical run progressed.

Box Office Collection Day 10

Avengers: Endgame: Encore collected Rs 1.06 crore on Day 10 from 311 shows across 80 cities, as per TrackTollywood. The film recorded 47.5% occupancy, with a 1% drop from Rs 1.07 crore on Day 9. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 44.39 crore.

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The English version led with Rs 92.40 lakh, followed by Tamil at Rs 9.17 lakh. Hindi earned Rs 5.37 lakh, while Telugu collected Rs 19,009.

Among formats, 3D earned Rs 38.58 lakh, followed by IMAX 2D at Rs 24.71 lakh and MS-Infinity Vision 3D at Rs 17.51 lakh. 4DX 3D collected Rs 11.55 lakh, while EPIQ 3D earned Rs 3.50 lakh. The remaining formats collected below Rs 3 lakh each.

Day Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Avengers: Endgame: Encore opened with Rs 9.37 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 10.54 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10.08 crore on Day 3. The collection dropped to Rs 3.03 crore on Day 4 before rising slightly to Rs 3.14 crore on Day 5. Day 6 recorded Rs 2.41 crore, while Day 7 saw a rise to Rs 2.48 crore. The film earned Rs 1.21 crore on Day 8 and Rs 1.07 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 1.06 crore on Day 10.

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State Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the top-performing state, contributing Rs 27.43 lakh, followed by Karnataka with Rs 15.51 lakh and Maharashtra at Rs 14.84 lakh. Telangana and Kerala recorded Rs 9.72 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh, respectively.

Delhi contributed Rs 7.26 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 6.50 lakh. Gujarat collected Rs 5.01 lakh, while Haryana and West Bengal earned Rs 2.47 lakh and Rs 2.33 lakh. Andhra Pradesh recorded Rs 1.48 lakh, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 91,480, the report stated.

All About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those they lost. Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released in 2019.

The film features Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. The re-release includes new footage connecting the two films, along with an exclusive look at Doomsday in IMAX and premium-format screenings.

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