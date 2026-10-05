Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 59: Devotional Film Sees Growth On Sunday

Hanuman Ansh continued its steady run at the box office on Day 59. The devotional drama witnessed a growth in collections on Sunday compared with the previous day as it entered its ninth week in theatres. The film has managed to maintain a consistent pace despite its extended theatrical run.

Day 59 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 3 crore net on Day 59 across 1,339 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 324.73 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 383.56 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The Day 59 collection represents a 42.9% growth from the previous day's Rs 2.10 crore. Despite being in the ninth week, the spiritual drama continues to maintain a strong pace at the box office.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 20 lakh on Day 59, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 39.70 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 423.26 crore.

Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 69.79% on Day 59. Morning shows registered 43.54% occupancy, which increased to 75.62% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 86.54%, followed by night shows at 66.15% occupancy.

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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. The film recorded Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, followed by Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. Its Week 4 collection stood at Rs 61.00 crore, while Week 5 brought in Rs 90.25 crore.

The film collected Rs 80.25 crore during Week 6 and added another Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7. The film collected Rs 29.20 crore during Week 8.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays the character at another stage of the story.

The film also stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Hanuman Ansh was released in India on August 7, 2026.

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