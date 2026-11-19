Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has asked whether Indian companies are undervalued after Anthropic's IPO put a roughly $1.5 trillion price tag on the AI company, a figure he said exceeds the combined market capitalisation of India's top 10 firms.

In a post on X on Thursday, Kotak wrote that Anthropic, "an AI company known for Claude", had "listed at a valuation of $ 1.5 trillion" and "did not exist till ~ 5 years ago". He added: "Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?"

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share on Wednesday, above the planned range, for a fully diluted valuation of about $1.5 trillion. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT was expected to begin on 19 November.

The headline figure counts stock options and restricted shares. At the top of the earlier price range, reports put the valuation excluding those securities closer to $1 trillion.

Anthropic was valued at $965 billion in May after a $65 billion private round. The five-year-old company reported $16.3 billion in revenue for the first half of 2026.

The valuation came in below earlier talk of $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion, amid investor concerns over heavy infrastructure spending and swings in AI stocks.

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How India compare

By a rough tally from BSE-sourced market capitalisation listings, the ten most valued Indian companies together are worth about Rs 90 lakh crore, or roughly $1 trillion.

Reliance Industries leads at about Rs 17.7 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. Indian listed companies together were worth just over Rs 474 lakh crore, about $5 trillion, as of 30 June.

Kotak, who built Kotak Mahindra Bank and stepped down as its chief executive in 2023, did not say which of his three options he favoured. His post had drawn 90,400 views by the time of the screenshot.

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