Krishna Rao, the finance chief steering Anthropic through the biggest listing in AI, is set to see the company debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share, above the $70 to $78 range it had set, and will trade as ANT.

Rao, the company's first CFO, has been central to the process. CNBC reported that he has led many of the fundraising and IPO discussions, though he has never taken a company public as CFO.

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He is not selling any shares in the offering. According to the company's amended S-1, he beneficially owns about 9.5 million Class A shares, almost all of them options.

The Numbers Behind The Listing

Rao joined in 2024. At the time, Anthropic's run-rate revenue was roughly $250 million. Its S-1 shows revenue of $16.3 billion in the six months to June 30, against $1.2 billion a year earlier. It also posted its first operating profit in the six quarters disclosed, at $974 million.

The listing follows a $65 billion Series H round at a $965 billion post-money valuation in May.

A Cautious Dealmaker

Rao is known for restraint with investors. The Wall Street Journal reported that he repeatedly discouraged investors and turned down some of the highest valuations offered. Ahead of the IPO, some investors expected him to price the deal conservatively, favouring a strong first-day gain for buyers.

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Indian Roots And Private Life

Rao is of Indian origin, though he has said little publicly about his family's background. The 43-year-old grew up in a middle-class family in California and rarely speaks about his personal life.

He graduated summa cum laude in economics from Harvard in 2005 and earned a law degree from Yale in 2011.

On a podcast with investor Patrick O'Shaughnessy, he spoke of a “profound act of sacrifice” by his elder brother, who chose an in-state college so the family could fund Rao's education.

The Test Ahead

His challenge is turning extraordinary revenue growth into sustainable profitability as the cost of advanced AI mounts. The commitments are heavy.

Anthropic has committed to spend at least about $114.5 billion with Google through July 2033 and at least $110 billion with Amazon through April 2036, regardless of usage.

Rao has nearly 20 years of experience in finance. At Airbnb, he was Global Head of Corporate & Business Development and led Corporate and Operations FP&A.

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He helped steer the company through the Covid-19 pandemic and played a key role in raising over $10 billion in equity and debt, including its IPO. He then served as CFO at Cedar, a healthcare payments platform, and at Fanatics Commerce.

Earlier, he was a private equity investor at Blackstone and a strategy consultant at Bain & Company. He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School and an A.B. in economics from Harvard College. He has also been a fellow at Tidemark since 2021.

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