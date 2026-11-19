Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion through its initial public offering, making it one of the biggest stock market listings in history. The artificial intelligence company priced its shares at $83 apiece, above the expected range of $70 to $78, taking its fully diluted market valuation to around $1.5 trillion. The fundraising amount surpasses the $75 billion initially raised by Elon Musk's SpaceX in its June IPO, according to CNBC.

Anthropic, along with its seven co-founders, sold around 980 million shares, higher than the 825 million shares planned earlier. The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.

Anthropic's IPO Sets New Benchmark

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While Anthropic's fundraising has crossed SpaceX's initial IPO proceeds, SpaceX still raised more overall after underwriters exercised their option to sell additional shares, which took the total fundraising to $85.7 billion.

The listing also comes at a time when investors are weighing the enormous spending on artificial intelligence against the returns companies can generate. Anthropic has attracted significant backing from some of the world's largest technology companies. Amazon and Google each hold stakes valued at more than $100 billion, while Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and AMD have agreed to collectively invest $26 billion at the IPO price.

Also Read: You May Buy Anthropic At A Price Far Higher Than Its IPO Price. Here's Why

Revenue Soars, But Losses Remain High

Founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei and six other former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic is best known for its Claude AI models. The company has seen rapid growth this year, driven partly by demand for its AI coding tool, Claude Code.

Revenue stood at $33.24 billion for the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, up around 1,200% from the same period last year. However, Anthropic's net loss widened to $104 billion, compared with $25.1 billion a year earlier. Most of the latest loss came from changes in the value of convertible notes and other financial liabilities, as per CNBC.

In the company's IPO roadshow video, CEO Dario Amodei said, "I think if we do this right, we can create an age of miracles where humanity is able to solve problems that have eluded us for millennia."

The co-founders also wrote in the prospectus, "Everyone who owns our stock, whether an institution or an individual, becomes part of that effort."

For investors, the key question will be whether Anthropic can sustain its extraordinary growth, reduce losses, and justify its $1.5 trillion valuation amid rising competition and regulatory challenges.

Also Read: Anthropic Mulls Raising IPO Price Above $80 As Investor Demand Nears $500 Billion: Report

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