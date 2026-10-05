The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 11: Nani-Starrer Gains Momentum On Sunday

The Paradise continued its strong run at the box office on Day 11. The Nani-starrer witnessed growth in collections on Sunday after opening to a solid response in theatres last week. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has maintained its momentum as it entered its second week at the box office.

Day 11 Box Office Collection

The Paradise collected Rs 2.10 crore net in India on Day 11 across 1,581 shows. According to Sacnilk, its total India net collection has reached Rs 115.10 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 135.75 crore. Day 11 collection represents a 5.0% growth from previous day's net collection of Rs 2.00 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Overseas, the film has collected Rs 10 lakh on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 31.05 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 166.80 crore.

On Day 11, the Hindi version has earned Rs 8 lakh, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 2.02 crore net in India, the report stated.

ALSO READ: Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Continues Strong Run

Box Office Journey

The Paradise earned Rs 11.60 crore from premiere screenings before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4 and Rs 5 crore on Day 5.

The film added Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 108.20 crore.

About The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised community as they face discrimination and fight for their rights under an unexpected leader. The film stars Nani, alongside Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24 and carries an A certificate.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 59: Devotional Film Sees Growth On Sunday

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.