Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Continues Strong Run

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Sunday. The Ajay Devgn-starrer opened to a massive response on Friday and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in net domestic collection within its opening weekend. The film has also emerged as Ajay Devgn's biggest opener to date.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has collected Rs 61 crore net in India on Day 3 across 17,323 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 176.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 211.80 crore. Day 3 collection represents a 14% growth from Day 2's net collection of Rs 53.50 crore.

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Overseas, the film collected Rs 20 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 61 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 272.80 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 64.29% on Day 3. The Hindi 2D version registered 42.38% occupancy during morning shows, while afternoon shows recorded 72.08% occupancy. The evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 80.46%, while the night shows recorded the drop in occupancy at 62.23%.

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'Drishyam 3' Beats Earlier Films

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened significantly bigger than the first two Hindi films in the franchise. On Day 1, the third instalment had a Rs 66.75 crore net opening, and surpassed the opening-day collections of both earlier films by a wide margin.

Drishyam 2 earned around Rs 15.38 crore net and Rs 18.15 crore gross on its opening day, while the 2015 film Drishyam opened with around Rs 5.85 crore net.

About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have remained at the centre of the first two films. In the new chapter, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 2| Ajay Devgn Starrer Maintains Strong Momentum

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