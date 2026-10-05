Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Holds Strong

Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Monday, with the film recording a sizeable collection on Day 4. The Ajay Devgn-led franchise is maintaining its momentum as it enters the first week of its theatrical release.

Box Office Collection Day 4

Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected Rs 19.92 crore so far on Day 4, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 238.69 crore. According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 6,58,851 tickets across 16,384 shows in 2,212 theatres and 808 cities. It recorded 19% occupancy, with 1,646 fast-filling shows and 37 houseful shows.

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The film was screened entirely in Hindi on Day 4. Among formats, 2D format led with Rs 19.72 crore. IMAX 2D earned Rs 19.51 lakh, while Dolby Cinema 2D collected Rs 68,100.

Day Wise Collection

Drishyam: The Conclusion opened with Rs 77.55 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 66.06 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a rise on Day 3, collecting Rs 75.15 crore. On Day 4, it has earned Rs 19.92 crore so far.

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Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded Rs 7.36 crore in advance booking for its October 6 shows. A total of 2,43,104 tickets have been booked across 17,038 shows in 2,087 theatres spanning 777 cities, with overall occupancy currently at 6.7%. The film has also recorded 11 houseful and 144 fast-filling shows.

All About Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam : The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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