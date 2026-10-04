Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Continues Strong Run

Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Day 3, maintaining a steady pace during its opening weekend. The Ajay Devgn starrer has now crossed a major milestone in its India net collection, further adding to its impressive theatrical performance.

Box Office Collection Day 3

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 53.41 crore net in India on Day 3, with 15,112 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 168.91 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 201.62 crore. The final figures are yet to be reported.

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The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark in India. The Hindi 2D version recorded 64.97% overall occupancy, with 42.38% in morning shows, 72.08% in afternoon shows and 80.46% in evening shows, the report stated.

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Day-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 62 crore on Day 1, Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2, and Rs 53.41 crore on Day 3 so far.

Drishyam: The Conclusion opened bigger than the previous two Hindi films in the franchise. It earned Rs 66.75 crore net on Day 1, compared with Rs 15.38 crore for Drishyam 2 and Rs 5.85 crore for the 2015 film Drishyam. Drishyam 2 had an opening-day gross of around Rs 18.15 crore.

All About Drishyam: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam : The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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