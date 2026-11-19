India may have moved past the worst of its trade and tariff tensions with the United States, with signs of improving relations raising hopes of a bilateral trade agreement by early December, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday, according to ANI.

Speaking at the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges in Mumbai, hosted by the National Stock Exchange, Nageswaran said relations with Washington had been strained since January 2025 following reciprocal tariffs, additional duties over India's Russian crude purchases, and concerns over the impact on the Indian diaspora and services exports.

"In the last few weeks or so, there are signs of this settling down, and if India is able to sign a trade deal with the United States in early December or thereabouts, then this relationship would have settled. In some sense, we may have seen the worst of the unsettled phase behind us," he said.

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Foreign Investors Return As Global Pressures Ease

Nageswaran also highlighted challenges from global supply disruptions, higher interest rates in developed economies, and foreign capital moving towards artificial intelligence investments.

However, he said foreign investors were returning as crude oil prices fell below USD 100 per barrel and concerns over high AI valuations emerged. India received $11.3 billion in foreign portfolio inflows in the first 18 days of November.

He also pointed out that the currency pressure caused by AI-related outflows could eventually become a source of strength for the rupee.

Five Challenges For India's Growth

Nageswaran identified five challenges in the Viksit Bharat 2027 agenda, which include geopolitical divisions, disruptions to shipping routes, China's manufacturing scale, climate change and energy security, and AI-led job risks.

He called for greater focus on technology, agriculture, skilled trades, and human-centric services, particularly agro-processing and skills that can serve ageing economies.

Reviewing India's post-pandemic performance, he said the country had maintained real GDP growth of around 7% over six years, while nearly 500 million people had moved above the USD 4.20-a-day poverty threshold.

India-US Trade Deal Negotiations

India and the US are in the final stages of negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. An interim framework announced in February 2026 proposed reducing US tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%.

However, the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down emergency reciprocal tariffs later that month prompted Washington to work on a replacement tariff framework and launch fresh Section 301 investigations into forced labour and industrial overcapacity.

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