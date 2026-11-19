Elon Musk has said he feels foolish about spending nearly $500 million on Republican candidates in the US midterm elections, which ended in a sweeping defeat for the party.

Musk spoke by video link from China, where he is part of President Donald Trump's delegation, at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday.

"I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money," he said. He added that the result might have been worse without his spending.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

About $200 million of it went towards defeating Democrat James Talarico in the Texas Senate race against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Talarico won, and Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate.

Texas voters also ousted Republican Governor Greg Abbott in favour of Democrat Gina Hinojosa. Musk had reportedly spent at least $5 million to re-elect Abbott.

Musk told the summit that he expects Hinojosa to be fairly moderate and that Texas should be fine under her. Musk has based himself and several of his companies in Texas, and his dealings with the state, including tax breaks, could now face scrutiny under a Democratic governor.

ALSO READ | Democrats Target Apple, Meta And Elon Musk's Companies In Planned Congressional Probes. Here's Why

Musk also insisted he is "not MAGA", although he has worn "Make America Great Again" hats at public events. He also led the Trump administration's cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for several months in 2025 before leaving amid a dispute with Trump.

He said he was unsure what the term meant. If it means blind adherence to Republican policies, he said, he does not have that. He described politics as tribal, with supporters of each party unable to see any good in the other.

Musk also told the summit that SpaceX and Tesla were seeing growing overlap. Whether they should merge, he said, comes down to whether they would create more value together, a decision for shareholders.

ALSO READ | Musk's Midterm Nightmare Just Got Worse: Tesla, SpaceX Crash 9% On Day Two

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.