The IPO is a fresh issue of up to 49,02,000 equity shares. The company plans to list its shares on the NSE Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange of India.

The issue follows the anchor investor bidding on Wednesday, November 18. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is valued at Rs 120.10 crore.

The proceeds will primarily fund the purchase of material handling equipment (MHE), aerial work platforms (AWP) and batteries.

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IPO Details

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 232-245 per share. Investors can bid in lots of 600 equity shares.

Key details of the issue are:

Issue type: Fresh issue

Total issue size: Up to 49,02,000 equity shares

Price band: Rs 232-245 per share

Issue size at upper price band: Rs 120.10 crore

Lot size: 600 equity shares

Listing platform: NSE Emerge

Fund Allocation

Watrana Rentals plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for the following purposes:

Purchase of MHE: Rs 6,502.15 lakh

Purchase of AWP: Rs 1,458.20 lakh

Purchase of batteries: Rs 1,852.32 lakh

General corporate purposes

Share Allocation

The issue comprises up to 49,02,000 equity shares, including a reservation of 2,52,000 shares for market makers.

The allocation for other investor categories is as follows:

Anchor investors: Up to 9,36,000 equity shares

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), excluding the anchor portion: Up to 13,86,000 equity shares

Non-institutional investors: Not less than 6,98,400 equity shares

Individual investors: Not less than 16,29,600 equity shares

IPO Timeline

The anchor investor bidding took place on November 18. The issue opened for other investors on November 19 and will close on November 23, 2026.

Issue Intermediaries

Oneview Corporate Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd is the registrar, while Basan Equity Broking Ltd will act as the market maker.

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About Watrana

Incorporated in 2019, Watrana Rentals provides material handling equipment and aerial work platforms on a rental basis. It also trades in new and used material handling equipment and batteries.

The company serves customers across industries, including automotive, tyres, food and beverages, glass, logistics, warehousing and manufacturing.

As of June 30, 2026, Watrana Rentals had an owned fleet of 2,679 MHE and AWP units. It provided rental services across 500 sites in 24 states in India.

Its equipment portfolio includes diesel and electric forklifts, reach trucks, battery-operated stackers, pallet trucks, order pickers, towing trucks and specialised equipment.

(With inputs from PTI)

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