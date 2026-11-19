Salman Khan's superhero film with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has been delayed by three months.

The project was earlier expected to begin shooting in January 2027 but will now reportedly go on floors in April. The actor will first complete his pending work on Monster and attend to its promotions and release.

Why The Superhero Film Delayed?

Salman has a busy schedule over the next few months, with two films lined up before he starts the superhero project. His war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is set to release in theatres on December 4. According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor will focus on promoting the film through November and early December before returning to the sets of Monster.

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Monster, which also stars Nayanthara, is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film has a few portions left to be shot, including an action sequence and around 10 days of patchwork. Salman is expected to complete this work in January.

Once the shooting is complete, Salman will take part in the film's promotional activities ahead of its Eid release. He is expected to begin work on the superhero film only after these commitments are over.

A source told Mid-Day, “There is an action sequence to be filmed; he also has about 10 days of patchwork left on the action fare. He will shoot for it in January, then see the film through its promotions and Eid release. After that he will dive into Raj-DK's movie.”

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About The Superhero Film

The upcoming project will mark Salman's first collaboration with Raj and DK. The duo has previously created popular shows like The Family Man and Farzi.

The makers have not shared details about the film's title, cast or story yet. However, reports suggest that Salman may play a crime-fighter who is thinking about retiring but gets pulled into another fight.

With Maatrubhumi and Monster taking up his schedule, the actor is expected to begin shooting for the Raj-DK film in April 2027.

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