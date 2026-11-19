Canadian police are investigating the death of Tushar Sharma, a 25-year-old Indian national, as a homicide after his remains were found in a burning car in Langley, British Columbia.

Sharma, a resident of Surrey, was found on 29 October. Police and firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in the Rawlinson Crescent area of Langley shortly before 10.30 p,m.

While putting out the blaze, emergency crews spotted human remains inside the car, according to the police account.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified him on Tuesday, 17 November, and appealed for information. The RCMP-led unit has taken charge of the probe. Langley RCMP, forensic teams and the BC Coroners Service are assisting.

IHIT said Sharma had no criminal record and limited known contacts in Canada. It added that the motive has not been determined, but the killing was likely targeted and not random.

Investigators are working to piece together the events leading to his death, trace his movements and identify the people he was in touch with. They are also trying to establish how many people were involved and why the car was set alight.

ALSO READ | Canada's New Immigration Plan Will Allow Only 1.5 Lakh International Students Annually Until 2029

Sergeant Freda Fong of IHIT said officers were speaking to Sharma's family and friends. They are also trying to reach relatives and acquaintances living abroad to learn about his personal life, routine and activities before his death.

Police have asked the public for any information, including CCTV footage or reports of suspicious activity near the scene around the time of the fire. Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested or any suspects identified.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver said on Thursday that it was "deeply saddened" by Sharma's death.

In a post on X, it said it was in touch with his next of kin and local police and was following the matter closely.

ALSO READ | Satya Nadella On Microsoft's Big Buyout: 'Wish I Could Say It'll All Be The Same. I Cannot'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.