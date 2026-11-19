Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Thursday has reportedly received a threat in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, Mumbai Police sources said. The Mumbai Police are investigating whether Akhtar issued the threat or someone impersonated him, according to news agency IANS.

A police official said actors Tushar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had received threats in an earlier case. Police arrested Vaibhav Mishra, a 30-year-old IIT graduate from Bengaluru, who allegedly used artificial intelligence to issue those threats.

The official said Mishra had no links to any gang.

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Recent Spate Of Attacks

At the start of November, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana received a threatening audio clip from a caller claiming to be a member of the Lawrence gang and demanding crores of rupees. The threat followed a recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor also received an extortion call demanding Rs 5 crore from a person claiming to be Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Mumbai Police sources said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Kapoor informed Mumbai Police about the threat, following which the investigation was handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch's technical team examined an audio recording of the threatening call and compared the caller's voice with official samples of Boxer's voice available in its database.

According to senior police officials, the voice samples did not match, raising suspicion that the caller had falsely invoked the gang's name to create fear. Police are now searching for the person who sent the audio recording, the sources said. The caller's identity has yet to be established.

Mid October three assailants drove by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff via motorcycle and fired bullets at him and his driver in Juhu, Mumbai. Shroff's driver and a civilian sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had then claimed responsibility for the shooting.

ALSO READ | Tusshar Kapoor Gets Rs 5 Crore Extortion Demand; Caller Uses Bishnoi Gang's Name

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