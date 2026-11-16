Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Shoots In -7°C Rain Without Acclimatising, Recalls Director Apoorva Lakhia

Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming war film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The war drama was shot across some of the most challenging locations, with the crew travelling to high-altitude mountain regions at approximately 14,000 feet where temperatures drop as low as -40°C.

Skipping the comfort of studio sets, the team chose real outdoor locations, including mountain valleys and areas alongside icy rivers to show the raw grit of soldiers posted on the frontlines.

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Director Apoorva Lakhia has now recalled the difficult shooting conditions, revealing how Salman completed multiple takes in -7°C weather without complaining. She shared that Salman shot for the film in freezing temperatures, braving rain and challenging weather conditions without taking time to acclimatise to the location.

Apoorva Lakhia On Toughest Maatrubhumi Location

Speaking about one of the most challenging shooting locations, Taro Plains, director Apoorva Lakhia revealed that the team had to work in freezing temperatures beside a river. He said, “The toughest location was in a place called Taro Plains, just next to the river, where we shot with Salman Sir and the others on the very first day he arrived. It was minus 7 degrees and raining, and the soldiers had to run up a slope.”

Apoorva Lakhia also shared how the actor managed the physically demanding sequence despite the weather. He said, “Salman Sir had just landed the day before and decided to come straight to the set instead of getting acclimatised. We did three takes of him walking up and down in that freezing weather, and he did it without complaining — no extra oxygen, nothing.”

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All About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

Set against the backdrop of the India-China conflict, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace offers a glimpse into the lives of soldiers defending the country amid challenging battlefield conditions. It blends intense military action with emotional moments, exploring the personal and professional struggles of soldiers during wartime.

The film is inspired by the real-life confrontation that took place in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. It takes viewers back to the deadly clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The rare and brutal border skirmish, which involved hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones, resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

Salman plays Colonel Santosh Babu, an army officer who leads his men during a confrontation with enemy forces. Chitrangda Singh plays his wife. The film also stars Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in prominent roles.

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the war movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4.

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