Anirudh Ravichander Celebrates 15 Years In Music, Says 'Best Is Yet To Come'

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has completed 15 years in the industry and marked the milestone with a heartfelt note on social media. Looking back at his journey, he thanked fans for their support and recalled how far he has come since his first song was released.

The milestone comes just days after Anirudh married businesswoman Kavya Maran in a destination wedding in Greece.

In his post, the composer spoke about making music for films in different languages, working with international artists and performing at sold-out concerts. He described the journey as 15 years of “music, memories, madness and magic”.

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“15 years ago, today, our first song found its way into the world. And since that day, it's been one continuous, unstoppable journey. 15 years of music, memories, madness and magic. From Tamil to Telugu to Hindi to English, from one language to another, from one heart to billions of you all,” he wrote.

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The composer acknowledged his collaborations with some of the biggest directors, actors and producers in the country, along with the success of his soundtracks and live performances.

“From streaming records and reaching billions of ears to experiencing sold-out stadiums across the globe, from top charts to thousands of voices singing our songs back to us... the love has been nothing short of extraordinary. The concert frenzy, the energy and the feeling of seeing music transcend boundaries are moments we could only have dreamt of. Every song, every collaboration, every record, every stage and every milestone has been a blessing,” he added.

Anirudh talked about how 2026 has been a memorable year for him professionally. He mentioned projects such as LIK, Jana Nayagan, DC, Paradise and Jailer 2, calling them a wonderful way to celebrate 15 years in the industry.

He also spoke about his latest venture, Albuquerque Records, describing it as a new chapter and an opportunity to give back to the music industry by creating opportunities for the next generation of music and talent.

“Through every high and every challenge, we've kept going without a day's break nor are we planning to take a day off ever, fuelled by the same love for music that started it all. All we feel is gratitude. To everyone who has listened on repeat, sung along, celebrated, supported and believed in us this journey belongs to you as much as it belongs to us,” he added.

Sharing his excitement about the road ahead, Anirudh wrote, “15 years in. Countless memories. A million more dreams to chase. Back to the studio now and the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning. Love you all and thank you.”

Anirudh Ravichander's Career

Anirudh rose to prominence with his music compositions for Tamil cinema. He later established himself as one of the most sought-after music composers across Indian film industries.

He made a name for himself with Why This Kolaveri Di from the 2012 film 3, which became a massive internet sensation. Over the years, he has composed music for several popular films, including Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) (2014), Kaththi (2014), Petta (2019), Master (2021), Vikram (2022), Jailer (2023), Leo (2023), Vettaiyan (2024), Coolie (2025) and Jana Nayagan (2026).

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Anirudh Ravichander's Wedding To Kavya Maran

The composer recently tied the knot with businesswoman Kavya Maran in Greece on November 11. The intimate ceremony was attended by family members, close friends, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth.

The couple followed the Self-Respect Marriage tradition, which doesn't require priests or elaborate religious rituals. Following this, the newlyweds are expected to host a grand reception on November 21.

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