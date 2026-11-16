Sai Pallavi Has One Request For Dhanush Amid Political Entry Speculation

As rumours of Dhanush entering politics continue to circulate, Sai Pallavi has urged the actor not to give up films, saying she wants to see him continue entertaining audiences on screen. The actress made the request at the pre-release event of their upcoming film, OM: Chapter One.

The two actors are sharing screen space again after Maari 2, which released in 2018. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter One is produced by Dhanush under his Wunderbar Films banner.

Speaking at the event, Sai Pallavi said she would support Dhanush whatever he chose to do in life, but hoped he would not leave the film industry.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's decision to step away from films and pursue politics, the actress said she wanted Dhanush to continue entertaining audiences with his performances.

Also Read: Drishyam's Ishita Dutta Enjoys Goa Vacation With Husband And Kids | Photos

Sai Pallavi's Request To Dhanush

During her speech at the promotional event, Sai Pallavi recalled seeing several flags on her way to the venue and joked that it almost felt like ‘attending a political gathering rather than a film event.'

She then turned to Dhanush and spoke about the speculation surrounding his political plans.

Referring to Vijay's political move, Sai Pallavi said, “Whatever you do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. The actor in me is always thinking about how Vijay Sir has gone into politics and stopped acting. So, I was hoping and praying that Dhanush should continue to act.”

‘No Matter Which Path You Take, Please Continue To Act'

She went on to explain why Dhanush's presence in films mattered to her and audiences.

“Performances like his, the realistic stories he brings to the audience, have a lasting impact. After Polladhavan, so many people bought that bike and picked up that style and attitude. It takes a real actor to create that kind of influence. So, no matter which path you take, please continue to act. We'll all be missing a great actor. This is my request to him,” she added.

Dhanush's Entry Into Politics?

Rumours about Dhanush's possible entry into the political world began in June this year when his father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja appeared to hint at the actor's plans.

On being asked about the speculation at an event, he responded, “If he starts a party, he does; if not, he doesn't.” He also remarked that not just his son but his grandsons, too, had the right to enter politics if they wished.

Later, during a fan-organised blood donation camp in July, Dhanush urged people to find a purpose bigger than cinema. This left fans convinced that the actor might enter politics. However, Dhanush is yet to respond to the rumours.

Sai Pallavi's statement was a reference to Thalapathy Vijay, who stepped away from films to focus on his political career. In 2024, Vijay announced his entry into the political world and launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His party became the first non-Dravidian party to be voted into power in Tamil Nadu and he took charge as the state's CM in May this year.

His final film was Jana Nayagan, which was released in big screens in July. It performed well at the box office despite lukewarm reviews from critics.

Also Read: Ravie Dubey On Taking The Role Of Lakshman: 'I Was Scared Of Disappointing Ramayana Makers'

All About OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood

Made under the direction of Rajkumar Periasamy, OM – Chapter 1 is inspired by real smuggling operations along the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border. The film also looks at the exploitation of rural workers and forest labourers.

The action thriller stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sreeleela in lead roles. Dhanush plays an undercover special task force officer, while Sai Pallavi portrays an IPS officer.

OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood will release in theatres on November 20.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.