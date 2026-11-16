Drishyam's Ishita Dutta Enjoys Goa Vacation With Husband And Kids | Photos

Actress Ishita Dutta recently enjoyed a family holiday to Goa with her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, and their two children. Sharing her thoughts about the trip on Instagram, Ishita shared how the holiday brought back memories of her own childhood.

“Goa wala trip… From looking at beach pictures from my childhood to recreating those very memories with my own kids… it's an emotion I can't quite put into words,” she wrote adding a heart emoji.

Her post reflected how she is now making similar memories with her children. She also shared pictures from the vacation, showing moments spent with her family at the beach.

Ishita's Special Connection With Goa

Goa has long been one of Ishita's favourite holiday destinations. Earlier, the Drishyam actress spoke about why she enjoys visiting the state, especially with her children, in an interview with The Times of India.

“Goa is close to Mumbai, the weather is similar, and it's ideal for travelling with kids,” she said. She also praised the food and resorts in the state, adding that Goa has some of the best restaurants in the country. Talking about the beaches, she said, “I find immense peace and freedom by the beach.”

The actress has visited Goa several times, including during both her pregnancies. She was also in Goa for the shoot of Drishyam 3 when her daughter Veda was six months old.

Ishita married Vatsal Sheth on November 28, 2017. The couple welcomed their son in July 2023 and their daughter, Veda, in June 2025.

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A Look At Ishita's Career

Ishita is best known for playing Anju Salgaonkar in the Drishyam films alongside Ajay Devgn. She appeared in the first film in 2015 and returned for Drishyam 2 in 2022. She will also be seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion. Her character becomes central to the plot after an accidental death leads the family into a tense battle with the police.

Her other films include Firangi, Blank, Setters and De De Pyaar De 2. On television, she has appeared in shows such as Ek Ghar Banaunga and Bepanah Pyaar.

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