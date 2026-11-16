Britain’s Prince William And Kate Middleton’s India Visit: All You Need To Know

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are all set to visit India from November 16 to 18, with Mumbai and New Delhi on their itinerary. The three-day visit will include the Earthshot Prize 2026 ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This will be the royal couple's second official visit to India. Their trip comes as India and the UK look to expand ties in areas such as trade, technology, clean energy, education and security.

Ben Mellor, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said the visit would also draw attention to the close ties between people in the two countries.

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"The future of the UK-India partnership will not be shaped by our governments alone, it will be shaped by our people and this visit is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those deep personal connections between our countries,” he said.

Mellor also pointed to the India-UK Vision 2035 framework, saying the partnership was already delivering results through greater cooperation across several sectors.

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Date and Time

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton will be in India from November 16 to November 18.

The royal couple will begin their visit in Mumbai on Monday, where they will participate in engagements highlighting India's innovations, creativity, and environmental initiatives. Their programme will include activities showcasing sustainable urban transportation, responsible manufacturing, youth-led environmental action and India's creative industries.

According to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the visit will also celebrate the longstanding cultural connections between India and Britain through cricket, fashion and cinema.

After attending the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on November 17, William and Kate will travel to New Delhi for their scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18. This will be their second official visit to India as a couple. Their previous trip took place in April 2016, when they also visited Bhutan.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

One of the major highlights of the royal couple's India visit will be their meeting with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting was confirmed by the British government on Sunday. According to The Sunday Times newspaper, the New Delhi leg of the royal visit was finalised on Sunday after the Prime Minister's schedule was confirmed.

The meeting comes amid efforts by India and the United Kingdom to deepen their bilateral partnership under the Vision 2035 framework. Ben Mellor stated that the two countries were making progress towards building a modern partnership focused on future opportunities.

“When our Prime Ministers met in Mumbai last year, they spoke of building a modern partnership focused on the future. That ambition is increasingly delivering real results through our shared Vision 2035 and growing cooperation across technology, investment, clean energy, education and security," he said.

The visit also comes shortly after the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) came into force, opening up further opportunities for businesses in both the nations. Harjinder Kang, UK Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for West India, described the agreement as an important development in bilateral relations.

“There are massive opportunities to turn climate action into economic opportunity and deliver long-term growth, with our partnership increasingly focused on practical solutions that support businesses while protecting our planet. I can think of no better place to showcase that than in Mumbai, with the city's remarkable ability to innovate and scale,” he said.

Earthshot Prize Event 2026

The main event during Prince William and Princess Kate's India visit will be the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17.

Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to find and support solutions to some of the world's biggest environmental problems. The initiative focuses on five areas: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.

Five winners are selected every year, with each receiving £1 million (around $1.3 million) to help scale up their projects. The 2026 ceremony will be the sixth edition of the awards and is expected to be the largest held so far.

India has had more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other country since the initiative began, according to officials. The Mumbai event will bring together environmental innovators, business leaders and other prominent figures to recognise projects working on solutions to environmental challenges.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said climate and clean energy remain important areas of cooperation under the India-UK Vision 2035 partnership.

“Climate and clean energy cooperation is a central pillar of the UK-India Vision 2035 partnership. Together, the UK and India are demonstrating how climate action, innovation and economic growth can go hand in hand, while developing solutions that can be scaled globally," the FCDO said.

The Earthshot Prize ceremony will be a key part of the royal couple's three-day visit, which also comes as India and the UK look to expand cooperation in trade, technology, clean energy and other areas.

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