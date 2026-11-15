'God Save The King’: IPL Founder Lalit Modi Announces British Citizenship, Calls UK 'Home’

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman and founder Lalit Modi has acquired official British citizenship, he told the development "A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER." After living in the United Kingdom for nearly 16 years he made the announcement while addressing the prestigious Oxford Union, drawing attention to his long-standing association with Britain.

Modi took to X, to highlight, "Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone. I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN. On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart."

On receiving British citizenship, he said that the UK had been his home for many years and that he deeply appreciated its people, institutions, traditions and values.

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Describing citizenship as both a privilege and a responsibility, Modi said he accepted his new status with pride, gratitude and a strong sense of belonging. He also expressed his intention to contribute positively to the country.

His announcement was timed around the birthday of King Charles III, and he concluded his message with the words, "God Save the King!" while thanking his family, friends and the Oxford Union.

Modi left India in 2010 amid investigations nearly 16 years ago into alleged financial irregularities associated with the IPL. Transforming Indian cricket through the introduction of the highly successful T20 competition, he played a pivotal role in launching the tournament in 2008. That time he served as its founding chairman and commissioner.

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However, his tenure came to an end following allegations of financial misconduct and administrative irregularities. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended him in 2010 and subsequently imposed a lifetime ban in 2013 following disciplinary proceedings.

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