Donga Naa Koduku Box Office Collection Day 2: Mouli Tanuj Prasanth Starrer Sees Growth, Mints This Amount

Sreenu Kambala's Telugu comedy-crime film Donga Naa Koduku saw an increase in box-office collections on Saturday, its second day in theatres.

The film collected Rs 2 crore net in India on Day 2, marking an 8.1% increase from its opening-day collection of Rs 1.85 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 3.85 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 4.45 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Day 2 Occupancy

Mouli Tanuj Prasanth-starrer recorded an overall occupancy of 43% across 995 shows, averaging around Rs 20,101 per show.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Morning shows registered 37.46% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 21.33%. Evening occupancy stood at 35.92%, followed by 43.75% for night shows.

Hyderabad recorded the highest regional occupancy among the major centres, with 65.3% across 201 shows. Bengaluru followed with 61.8% occupancy from 58 shows, while Visakhapatnam recorded 45.8% across 66 shows.

State-Wise Earnings

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest markets on Day 2, contributing Rs 2 crore in gross collections. Karnataka added Rs 27 lakh, while the remaining Indian markets contributed Rs 3 lakh.

The film recorded a total India gross of Rs 2.30 crore on Saturday.

Advance Booking

Donga Naa Koduku has generated a total of Rs 5.50 crore in gross advance bookings across nine days currently on sale, according to Sacnilk.

The film has sold around 4.64 lakh tickets across 6,284 shows. Excluding blocked seats, the advance collection stands at Rs 3.99 crore, with ticket sales of 3.46 lakh.

ALSO READ: Rs 1,000 Crore Box Office Club: Ramayana Earns Big, A Look At 11 Films To Achieve Worldwide Feat

About The Film

Donga Naa Koduku is a Telugu comedy-crime film written and directed by Sreenu Kambala. Mouli Tanuj Prasanth plays the lead role, alongside Raghu Babu and Rajitha.

The story follows a young man with a habit of stealing, whose actions repeatedly land his eccentric family in trouble. His behaviour leads to a series of funny and chaotic situations as the family struggles to deal with the problems he creates.

Suriya Balaji has handled the cinematography, while Sinjith Yerramilli has composed the music. Sreedhar Sompally is the editor. The Telugu-language film was released in theatres on November 13, 2026.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Vs Scene Vs Mookuthi Amman 2: How The Three Films Performing At Box Office? Check Day-Wise Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.