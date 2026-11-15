Bouma Box Office Collection Day 3: Rejin S Babu's Gothic Thriller Sees 59% Jump In Earnings

Rejin S Babu's Bouma has picked up pace at the box office on its third day after a slow opening. The mystery thriller collected Rs 1.43 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a 58.9% increase over its previous day collection.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 2.83 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 3.29 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Day 3 Occupancy

Bouma recorded an overall occupancy of 55% across 665 shows on Saturday. It also sold an estimated 1,01,659 tickets on Day 3, taking its total ticket sales to 2,03,093.

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Morning shows recorded 31.67% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 53.08%. Evening shows saw 59.83% occupancy, with night shows recording the highest figure at 69.67%.

Among the major centres, Kochi led with 80% overall occupancy across 65 shows. Bengaluru followed with 73.8% across 33 shows, while Thiruvananthapuram recorded 62.5% occupancy from 58 shows.

Kozhikode registered 60.3% occupancy across 41 shows, while Thrissur recorded 47.8% across 36 shows. Kottayam also reported a strong response, with 81.5% occupancy across four shows.

Day-Wise Collection

Bouma opened with Rs 50 lakh net in India on Thursday. Its collection increased to Rs 90 lakh on Friday, marking an 80% jump from the opening day.

The film continued its upward trend on Saturday, earning Rs 1.43 crore net, its highest single-day collection so far.

Advance Booking

Bouma has generated Rs 84.58 lakh in gross advance bookings across eight days currently on sale, according to Sacnilk. The film has sold 43,171 tickets across 2,398 shows. Excluding blocked seats, the advance collection stands at Rs 52.06 lakh from 27,951 tickets.

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About The Film

Bouma is a Malayalam mystery-horror thriller directed and written by Rejin S. Babu. The film follows Celine, a struggling club singer who discovers that she has inherited Rose Villa, an isolated estate in Peermade. She travels there with her friend Jacob to sell the property, but its dark past and a police investigation into missing women soon reveal a disturbing mystery.

Revathi Sarma, Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya, Vineeth, Aditi Balan, Madhupal, Lenaa, Mokksha, Manikuttan, Jaffer Idukki, Vijay Babu, Merin Philip, Raghunath Paleri and Sajin Cherukayil are part of the cast.

The film is produced by Basam Kadiyar under Atus Films. Sharan Velayudhan is the cinematographer, Sooraj E. S. is the editor, and Christo Xavier has composed the music. It was released in theatres on November 12, 2026, with distribution handled by Bhavana Release in Kerala and PVR Inox Pictures in other markets.

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