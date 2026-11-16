Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Meesho: Motilal Oswal Backs These 25 Stocks, But Flags An Earnings Slowdown

Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, Lenskart Solutions and Meesho are among 25 stocks that Motilal Oswal Financial Services has identified as its preferred investment ideas following the September-quarter earnings season.

The brokerage's list spans large, mid and small-cap companies, with Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, TVS Motor, Dixon Technologies and PhysicsWallah also featuring among its picks.

In their India Strategy note titled 'Earnings in full flight: Broad-based beats, stronger momentum!', Motilal Oswal analysts Deven Mistry and Aanshul Agarawal reviewed the September-quarter performance and identified their preferred Nifty 50 and non-Nifty 50 stocks.

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Their assessment comes after a quarter in which 28 sectors met or exceeded the brokerage's earnings estimates, while Nifty 50 profit growth reached a 17-quarter high.

Which Stocks Does Motilal Oswal Prefer?

The brokerage's preferred Nifty 50 stocks include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Shriram Finance, BSE and Apollo Hospitals.

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Its non-Nifty 50 picks include TVS Motor, Lenskart Solutions, Indian Hotels, ABB, Meesho, SBI Funds Management, Coforge, Dixon Technologies, Radico Khaitan, RBL Bank, PhysicsWallah, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Kirloskar Oil Engines and SPR Auto Tech.

Q2 Earnings: 28 Sectors Meet Or Beat Estimates

Motilal Oswal said the September-quarter earnings season delivered a broad-based performance, with banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), metals, oil and gas, and automobiles accounting for 77% of incremental year-on-year (YoY) earnings growth.

Companies in the brokerage's coverage universe reported 25% YoY growth in sales, 23% in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and 32% in net profit. All three figures exceeded its estimates of 19%, 17% and 21%, respectively.

Excluding oil marketing companies (OMCs), aggregate earnings grew 30%, compared with the estimated 24%. EBITDA margin, excluding financial companies, stood at 17.5%, ahead of the estimated 17%, despite higher input costs.

The Nifty 50 reported 27% YoY profit growth, its highest in 17 quarters. Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors PV, JSW Steel and State Bank of India accounted for 46% of incremental earnings growth. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla and Jio Financial Services weighed on earnings.

Large-Caps, Small-Caps Outperform Estimates

Across market-cap categories, large-cap companies reported 31% YoY earnings growth, against Motilal Oswal's estimate of 24%. Mid-caps posted 22% growth, compared with the estimated 20%, while small-caps reported 32% growth against the estimated 29%.

At the company level, 42% of the companies in the brokerage's coverage universe beat profit estimates, while 26% missed them. The beat ratio stood at 42% for large-caps, 37% for mid-caps and 45% for small-caps.

Meanwhile, 119 companies reported earnings upgrades of more than 3%, against 104 companies that saw downgrades. This took the upgrade-to-downgrade ratio to 1.1 times for FY27.

What Lies Ahead For India Inc Earnings?

Despite the strong first-half performance, Motilal Oswal expects earnings growth to moderate in the second half of FY27 (H2FY27).

Both its coverage universe and the Nifty reported 22% earnings growth in H1FY27. Excluding OMCs, the brokerage universe recorded 27% growth.

For H2FY27, Motilal Oswal expects earnings growth of 11% for its coverage universe and 18% for the Nifty. Excluding OMCs, the brokerage expects 20% growth.

The brokerage also raised its Nifty earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 0.9% to Rs 1,243 for FY27 and by 1.4% to Rs 1,427 for FY28. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Hindalco and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the key contributors to the revisions.

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