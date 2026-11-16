'Ye Nahin Gaana, Wo Nahin Gaana': Diljit Dosanjh Recites Rahat Indori After Authorities Restrict Four Songs At Indore Concert

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recited verses by the late Urdu poet Rahat Indori at his Aura India Tour concert in Indore on Sunday, November 15, after local authorities restricted him from performing four songs that reference alcohol and firearms. Dosanjh told the audience that attempts had been made to stop him from coming to the city and that he had come to honour his commitment to fans.

According to reports, authorities asked the organisers to leave the four tracks off the setlist, citing concerns about the potential influence of their lyrics on children. Dosanjh addressed the restrictions onstage and later shared a video of the remarks on Instagram.

"Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte," he said in the clip before reciting lines from Indori's ghazal.

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"Hamare munh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, Hamare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai," he recited, before continuing, "Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai."

Dosanjh opened the concert by asking the crowd to chant "Jai Shri Mahakal". He told fans their support had brought him to Indore. "Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today," he said.

"Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out," the singer said. "Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here," he added.



Before the concert, the Indore mayor's office, three banks and three private schools received emails threatening bomb blasts at the venue. Police investigated and said the messages appeared to be fake. The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court also received a threatening message at its official email address ahead of the show. Security was tightened at the court premises after the email.

Dosanjh began the Indian leg of his Aura Tour on October 30 with a packed show at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. His set included "G.O.A.T.", "Ikk Kudi", "Lalkara", "Ishq Di Baajiyaan", "Naina", "Kinni Kinni", "Case", "Panjtaara", "Hass Hass" and "Water". He also performed "Saanson Ki Mala", which drew an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

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