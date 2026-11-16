Stock Picks Today: Tata Motors PV, Amber Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, Paytm, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across automobiles, fintech, EMS, healthcare, paints and power sector issuing fresh calls on Tata Motors PV, Amber Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, ABB India, Kaynes Technology, Anthem Biosciences, Pricol, Paytm, Eicher Motors, PTC Industries, MCX, Titagarh, Manipal Health, Grasim Industries, Belrise, Patanjali Foods, Wakefit Innovations, Avalon Tech, Astra Microwave Products, Elevate Campuses, while also sharing their outlook on India's paint industry, consumer staples and power sector alongside a broader view on India festival consumption.

Brokerages have revised target prices, earnings estimates and ratings across sectors; while others flagged concerns over margins, valuations, execution and demand. Here is what brokerages are saying about these stocks:



Goldman Sachs on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Maintain Neutral; cut TP to Rs 281 from Rs 290

JLR cuts FY27 EBIT margin guidance to 2–3% from 4% and free cash flow guidance to negative GBP 1.25 bn

Chinese competition, unfavourable product mix and elevated costs pressure JLR, while upcoming EV launches offer potential FY28 recovery

Cuts FY27–29 EBITDA estimates by up to 15%/3%/3%; domestic price hikes and new launches could support margin improvement



Kotak on Tata Motors PV

Maintain Sell; cut TP to Rs 250 from Rs 285

JLR faces persistent China weakness, rising customer incentives, electrification costs and supply-chain disruptions

Limited JLR free cash flow expected to keep debt elevated, while domestic PV margins face commodity inflation and intensifying competition

Cuts FY27–29 consolidated EBITDA estimates by 10–26%; expects gradual rather than sharp profitability recovery.

Jefferies on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Maintain Underperform; cut TP to Rs 240 from Rs 290

JLR faces rising Chinese competition, higher discounts, ageing models and elevated product-development investments

Expects weak JLR profitability and continued negative free cash flow through FY29 despite improving domestic PV volumes

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 28–45%; domestic margin pressure and rising depreciation remain key risks

Jefferies on MCX

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 4,300 from Rs 4,000

Estimates 65–75% of FY27 incremental options premium turnover is structurally driven, with volatility contributing only 25–35%

Expects options ADTO growth of 27% in FY28, supported by rising participation and new product opportunities

Forecasts approximately 25% revenue and PAT CAGR over FY26–29; hikes valuation multiple to 45x Dec'28 EPS, with regulatory changes offering additional catalysts

Emkay on Pricol

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 900

Warburg Pincus to acquire promoters' 38.5% stake in the demerged DICVS business for approximately Rs 17bn, valuing it at Rs 43bn

Demerger creates two focused businesses, with Warburg potentially accelerating automotive electronics expansion, technology partnerships and global growth

Expects 21% revenue, 24% EBITDA and 26% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; existing shareholders receive Pricol Autotech shares in a 1:1 ratio.

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Jefferies on Adani Group

Adani Group — A Play on Hard Assets

Buy on all six covered companies — Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Energy Solutions and Ambuja Cements

Expects 23% EBITDA and EPS CAGR over FY26–29, driven by capacity expansion, market-share gains and new assets becoming operational

Projects US$51bn capex over FY27–29, representing 28% of planned capital expenditure by major Indian conglomerates

Nearly 60% of planned capex directed towards power utilities, strengthening the group's exposure to regulated and contracted infrastructure assets

Expects over 65% of funds from operations to come from predictable cash flows, improving earnings visibility and stability

Net debt/EBITDA improves to 4.1x in FY26 from 6.9x in FY22, although leverage remains elevated across select companies

Adani Group accounts for over 20% of major private-sector conglomerate capex, reflecting its leadership in India's infrastructure investment cycle

Adani Ports commands 27% domestic market share, supported by acquisitions, integrated logistics and strategic shipping partnerships

Adani Enterprises remains the group's growth incubator, with airports, data centres, green hydrogen, solar manufacturing, copper and defence as emerging opportunities

Adani Power and Adani Green together account for approximately 7% of India's installed power capacity, reinforcing their strategic position in energy generation

Adani Airports handles approximately 23% of India's passenger traffic, with Navi Mumbai Airport providing a significant long-term expansion opportunity

Strategic partnerships with TotalEnergies, MSC, CMA CGM and EdgeConneX support capital access, technology capabilities and infrastructure expansion

Group EBITDA delivered 20% CAGR over FY17–26, while aggregate market capitalisation expanded 16.5x over the same period

Institutional ownership and credit-rating outlooks have improved, supported by equity infusions, stronger operating cash flows and reduced promoter pledging

Key risks remain high leverage, execution-intensive capex and interconnected group exposures, which could amplify financial stress across companies

Adani Enterprises – Buy; TP Rs 3,830

Adani Ports & SEZ – Buy; TP Rs 2,180

Adani Power – Buy; TP Rs 240

Adani Green Energy – Buy; TP Rs 1,695

Adani Energy Solutions – Buy; TP Rs 1,980

Ambuja Cements – Buy; TP Rs 475.

Goldman Sachs on Ashok Leyland

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 152

CY27 commercial vehicle demand faces risks from a high post-GST base and rising interest rates

Elevated steel prices could require price increases to restore mid-cycle profitability

Investor focus on export growth, LCV portfolio expansion and financing business reverse-merger timeline.

Jefferies on Ashok Leyland

Maintain Hold; TP at Rs 160

Strong volume momentum supports revenue growth, but rising input costs continue to constrain vehicle-level profitability

Steel inflation and weaker gross margins limit operating leverage despite healthy commercial vehicle demand.

JPMorgan on Ashok Leyland

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 180

Higher vehicle realisations and operating leverage support profitability, with scope for marginal upward earnings revisions

Expects commercial vehicle growth to normalise after GST-led demand strength; sustained market-share gains remain a key catalyst

Commodity inflation, 2HFY27 volume outlook and unresolved loan-balance reconciliation at Hinduja Leyland Finance remain key monitorables

Goldman Sachs on PTC Industries

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 26,655 from Rs 25,770

Aerolloys capacity ramp-up and new orders from BrahMos, Airbus and Safran support execution growth and margin expansion

Rs 18bn equity raise strengthens balance sheet

Working capital improvement supports cash flow and future expansion

Cuts FY28–29 revenue estimates by 9%/7% and PAT by 5.6%/3.5% on potential delays in development contracts

Goldman Sachs on Astra Microwave

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 2,250

Rs 39.4bn order book and Rs 80–100bn defence order pipeline support management's FY29 revenue target of Rs 20bn

Targets 26–28% EBITDA margins over the next 2–3 years

Space business expected to generate Rs 22.5–25bn revenue over four years

Expects 30.2% EPS CAGR through FY30

Uttam radar, QRSAM, counter-drone systems and own-IP products offer additional growth catalysts.

JPMorgan on Kaynes Technology

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 3,150

Smart-meter weakness and lower high-margin ODM contribution pressure earnings; expects consensus estimate cuts following revenue and margin misses

Order book growth accelerates to 31%, while automotive and railway demand supports the core EMS business and future OSAT/PCB expansion

FY26 financial restatement, higher working capital and proposed 49% Kaynes Semicon stake sale raise concerns

Expects 35% revenue and 24% earnings CAGR over FY26–28

JPMorgan on Anthem Biosciences

Maintain Overweight; TP at Rs 1,000

China+1 diversification and expanding capabilities in ADCs, peptides, RNAi and oligonucleotides support long-term CRDMO growth

Rs 12 bn Unit IV Phase I expansion targeted for commissioning by March 2028, substantially increasing manufacturing capacity

AI-led drug discovery could expand outsourcing demand; management remains confident of sustaining historical average growth rates

JPMorgan on Manipal Health

Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral; hike TP to Rs 820 from Rs 800

Faster Sahyadri integration and improving occupancy support stronger profitability and operating leverage

New Bengaluru hospitals already approaching 24–25% EBITDA margins, supporting confidence in greenfield expansion

Hikes FY27–29 EBITDA estimates by 5%, supported by stronger core execution and acquisition synergies.

HSBC on Manipal Health

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 880

Clinical team expansion and improving Sahyadri profitability support sustained volume-led growth

Plans to add 550–600 beds through FY28, alongside a proposed 500-bed Gurugram hospital

Hikes FY27–29 EPS estimates by 6.9%/1.8%/1.1%; capacity ramp-up and cost efficiencies remain key catalysts.

Kotak on Amber Enterprises

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 8,300

Electronics business on track to exceed FY27 revenue growth guidance of 40%, supported by PCBA and high-margin businesses

ILJIN Electronics IPO emerges as a key catalyst, while consumer durables margins face commodity, forex and capacity ramp-up pressures

Revises FY27–29 earnings estimates amid weaker margins and higher financing costs; electronics expansion remains the growth driver.

JPMorgan on Amber Enterprises

Maintain Overweight; cut TP to Rs 8,000 from Rs 8,350

Raises FY27 Consumer Durables revenue growth guidance to 20–22% from 13–15%, with margins expected to recover in 2HFY27

Electronics expansion remains strong, with Ascent Circuits PCB production starting in 1HCY27 and Korea Circuits in CY28

Cuts FY28–29 EPS estimates by 4–5% amid higher depreciation and cost pressures; Railways margins expected to normalise to 14–16% by 2QFY28.

CLSA on Amber Enterprises

Maintain Outperform; cut TP to Rs 7,750 from Rs 8,100

Electronics expansion and Oppo manufacturing ramp-up from FY28 support medium-term growth

Mobility revenue growth guidance cut to 15–20% from 30–35%, while consumer durables margins face commodity and forex pressures

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 6–26%; margin recovery and execution of PCB projects remain key catalysts.

Citi on Grasim Industries

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 3,550 from Rs 3,850

Birla Opus targets double-digit paints revenue market share in 2HFY27 and Rs 100 bn revenue run-rate by exit-FY28

Birla Pivot targets over Rs 120 bn annual revenue and EBITDA breakeven in 2HFY27

Paints market-share recovery and cement valuation support re-rating; weak chemicals margins and elevated debt remain risks

Morgan Stanley on Grasim Industries

Maintain Overweight; cut TP to Rs 3,810 from Rs 4,000

Birla Opus targets approximately 50% second-half revenue growth, supported by seasonal recovery and improved distribution

Paints market-share recovery and narrowing pricing gap with incumbents remain critical catalysts

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates amid paints weakness and input-cost pressures; sustained execution could support re-rating.

Kotak on Grasim Industries

Maintain Add; TP at Rs 3,500

Birla Opus paints recovery remains critical, with management maintaining long-term growth ambitions despite seasonal weakness

Birla Pivot targets Rs 120 bn annual revenue and EBITDA breakeven in 2HFY27

Cuts FY27–29 standalone EBITDA estimates by 26%/20%/14% on delayed paints breakeven and pressure in legacy businesses.

Jefferies on Grasim Industries

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 3,910

Birla Opus retains 50% FY27 revenue growth guidance and targets double-digit organised decorative paints revenue share in 2HFY27

Paints profitability improvement and Birla Pivot's expected 2HFY27 breakeven could support valuation re-rating

Cuts FY27 EBITDA estimates by 7% but maintains FY28–29 forecasts; expects easing input costs to support recovery.

Jefferies on Paytm

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 2,300 from Rs 2,150

RBI's preliminary wallet licence approval adds a new monetisation opportunity, subject to final regulatory compliance

Wallet transactions representing 1% of FY29 GMV at 25bps retained profitability could lift FY29 PBT by approximately 3%

Large customer and merchant networks support sustained revenue growth, with FY27–29 EBITDA expected to scale rapidly.

Jefferies on Patanjali Foods

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 550 from Rs 560

Expects stronger 2HFY27 performance from volume recovery and improving edible oils, Foods and FMCG margins

Maturing oil-palm plantations and biscuit distribution expansion provide structural earnings growth opportunities

Forecasts 10% revenue and 21% PAT CAGR over FY26–29; cuts FY27 EPS estimates by 19% amid margin pressures

HSBC on Astra Microwave Products

Maintain Hold; hike TP to Rs 1,860 from Rs 1,800

Rs 39.3 bn order book, including Rs 18.8 bn HAL radar contract, supports strong defence revenue visibility

Management guides for 15% FY27 revenue growth, 26–28% EBITDA margins and Rs 20 bn revenue by FY29

Further Rs 12 bn FY27 order inflows expected, but rising inventories and negative operating cash flow remain key risks

HSBC on ABB India

Maintain Reduce; TP at Rs 5,400

Strong order inflows across electrification, data centres, utilities and infrastructure support revenue visibility

Order backlog growth of 36% provides execution opportunities, led by Electrification and Motion businesses

Commodity inflation, logistics costs and currency volatility remain margin headwinds despite healthy demandy.

Nomura on Birla Opus / India Paints

Birla Opus maintains 50% FY27 revenue growth guidance, supported by stronger October demand and second-half seasonality

Targets double-digit decorative paints revenue market share in 2HFY27, with distribution expansion beyond 15,000 towns

Premium products contribute approximately 63% of sales; stronger dealer productivity and waterproofing expansion support growth.

Jefferies on India Paint Industry

Maintain Buy on Asian Paints

Competitive intensity appears to have peaked as Birla Opus increasingly prioritises profitability over market-share gains

Birla Opus targets 50% FY27 revenue growth and EBITDA profitability as revenue scales towards Rs 100 bn by exit-FY28

Easing crude prices could support margin recovery, although high-cost inventory and consumer demand remain key monitorables

Nomura on Wakefit Innovations

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 189 from Rs 200

Jumbo-store expansion from FY28 and improving furniture demand expected to accelerate growth

Forecasts 19% revenue and 33% pre-Ind AS EBITDA CAGR over FY27–29, with margins improving from 7.9% to 10.1%

Operating leverage and price increases support profitability; execution delays and competition remain key risks

CLSA on Eicher Motors

Maintain Outperform; hike TP to Rs 8,670 from Rs 8,568

Royal Enfield capacity targeted to rise from 1.6 mn to 2 mn units by 2QFY28, with further greenfield expansion planned

New launches, export momentum and sustained mid-weight motorcycle market-share gains support volume growth

Cuts FY27–28 EPS estimates by 1–2% amid commodity inflation; capacity expansion supports longer-term earnings.

Citi on Eicher Motors

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 9,500

Strong Royal Enfield bookings and low dealer inventory support sustained demand momentum across rural and urban markets

Expedited brownfield capacity expansion expected to ease supply constraints and support higher volumes

Raises Royal Enfield volume forecasts but lowers margin assumptions amid commodity inflation, leaving earnings estimates broadly unchanged.

Goldman Sachs on Eicher Motors

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 8,900 from Rs 8,600

Royal Enfield capacity expansion to 150,000 monthly units by March 2027 and 167,000 by September 2027 supports double-digit volume growth

Strong Himalayan 440 demand, robust festive bookings and low dealer inventories strengthen growth visibility

Hikes FY27–29 EPS estimates by up to 4%; cumulative price increases and operating leverage support profitability despite commodity inflation

Jefferies on Eicher

Retain Buy on EIM with Rs9,300 PT, 21% upside

Decent Performance Despite Cost Pressures

RE is witnessing strong demand, and expect it to be a key beneficiary of industry premiumization.

Rising input prices drove margin compression in 1H, but peak of margin concerns is behind.

EIM's 31x 1Y forward P/E appears slightly rich (10Y avg 28x) but justified, in our view, for good growth outlook and strong franchise.

Kotak on Eicher Motors

Maintain ADD with TP 8200

Higher marketing spending drive earning miss

Volume outlook remains strong and sustain over next few quarters

Expect gradual improvement in profitability driven by price increases, cost control

VECV continues to tract ahead of expectations.

JPMorgan on Eicher Motors

Maintain Overweight; hike TP to Rs 8,750 from Rs 8,420

Strong bookings and low dealer inventory support wholesale recovery; Royal Enfield capacity targeted at 2.45mn units by FY29–30

Brazil-led international expansion, CKD localisation and improving demand across Latin America support export growth

Hikes FY27–29 volume estimates by ~5% and revenue by 5–6%; commodity inflation and competitive launches remain key risks

CLSA on AMC

HDFC AMC - Upgrade to High-Conviction Outperform from Outperform; hike TP to Rs 3,400 from Rs 3,100

Resilient yields, diversified equity schemes and attractive relative valuations support re-rating potential

ICICI AMC - Cuts AMC TP to Rs 3,600 from Rs 3,650; alternatives franchise remains a competitive advantage

Nippon AMC – Downgrade to Hold from Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 1,160 from Rs 960; downgrades on valuation concerns.

Morgan Stanley on India Paint Sector

Maintain structural Underweight sector view; prefers Asian Paints for tactical opportunities

Asian Paints' relative market-share gains and strong seasonal demand outlook support near-term performance

Birla Opus maintains 50% FY27 revenue growth guidance, targeting double-digit paints revenue market share in 2HFY27

Intensifying competition, weaker pricing power and declining competitive advantages constrain long-term sector attractiveness

Morgan Stanley on Elevate Campuses

Maintain Overweight; TP at Rs 370

Student accommodation acquisitions and contractual rent escalations support sustained revenue growth

Addition of 2,450 O.P. Jindal beds expected to generate approximately Rs 800 mn annual revenue upon stabilisation

Expects FY27 EBITDA margin near 73%; acquisition-led expansion supports growth, while leverage remains a key monitorable.

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JPMorgan on India Consumer Staples

Prefer Tata Consumer, Marico, HUL, Nestlé India and United Spirits

Expects average FY27 revenue growth of approximately 13%, led by food and beverages outperforming home and personal care

Volume growth likely to moderate in 2HFY27 as GST benefits fade and price increases affect consumption, while margins stabilise sequentially

Premiumisation, quick commerce and distribution scale favour larger FMCG players; input inflation and advertising investments remain key profitability risks

JPMorgan on India Festive Consumption

Favour Titan and LG Electronics India, with Neutral on Nykaa

Jewellery demand remains resilient, supported by studded products, improving buyer growth and wedding-season purchases

Large appliances outperform mobiles and laptops, while value fashion and online beauty benefit from premiumisation and Tier 2/3 demand

Festive e-commerce sales excluding mobiles grew approximately 25%; Gen Z and smaller cities remain key growth drivers

JPMorgan on India Power Sector

Prefer NTPC and Power Grid amid attractive regulated-utility valuations

Power demand growth normalises to approximately 5–6% annually, supporting medium-term generation and transmission investments

Battery storage pipeline reaches approximately 198 GWh, while stronger transmission awards improve equipment-order prospects

Renewable curtailment, execution delays and uncertainty over FY28 demand strength remain risks despite elevated merchant power prices.

Kotak on Avalon Tech

Maintain Sell with TP 1800 vs 1740

Steady performance; new growth engines emerging

Strong core operating performance was partially offset by lower other income.

Revenue likely to double in 3 years

Co Revised its revenue growth guidance to 30% from 26-30%, believe it likely to outperform.

Jefferies on Titagarh

Retain Buy with TP 1050 vs 990 earlier

Ticking All Boxes; Visibility Improves

Passenger Rail Systems (PRS) execution continued to pick up.

Recent wagon order improves Freight Rail Systems (FRS) near-term earnings visibility.

Raise FY27E-30E EPS by 6-30%

See Titagarh as a key beneficiary of rising passenger coach spends and estimate 45% FY26-30E EPS CAGR

Strong PRS Order Book at Rs108 bn (8.5x FY27E sales) lends visibility.

Jefferies on Manipal Hospitals

Maintains buy with TP 900 vs 870

Strong volume led growth in Sep-Q; growth levers intact

Revenue/EBITDA driven by strong volumes, Karnataka growth and ramp-up of new facilities.

Sahyadri margins up 200bps QoQ, as integration progresses well.

Expansion pipeline remains on track.

Raise FY27-29E EBITDA est by 2-3% on strong growth in core clusters and faster integration at Sahyadri

Kotak on Manipal Health

Maintain ADD with TP 760 vs 730 earlier

Manipal reported a solid volume-led performance in 2QFY27

Strong Q2 aided by continuous efforts to scale up its CONGO-R mix (~64% currently) driving ARPOB uptick

2,400 new beds coming onstream (~40% additions are in core markets) and enhanced profitability of recent acquisitions (AMRI, Medica and Sahyadri)

Expect it to report ~17%/20% overall sales/EBITDA CAGRs over FY2026-29E.

Given its low onco mix, Manipal does not expect any material impact from the 30% trade margin cap on onco drugs.

Nevertheless, the SC case is a monitorable, especially if the trade margin cap is extended to consumables.

Jefferies on Belrise

Retain Buy with TP 280

Good Sep-Q; Entering Electronics and New Orders in Autos & Aerospace

Revenues rose 17% YoY, led by strong 26% YoY growth in manufacturing revenues.

Entered electronics manufacturing with an order for CNC fixtures from an ecosystem partner of one of the largest US smartphone companies

Partner could be potentially Apple, in our opinion

Secured new orders in aerospace and autos.



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